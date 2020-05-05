Make a difference: Causes to donate your Covid-19 solidarity payout

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has put life as we know it on standstill. During these difficult times, there are many people suffering from various causes, besides the obvious.

It goes without saying that people on the lowest rungs of the ladder – the homeless, the orphans, the immigrant workers, the disabled, the old and the infirm – are the ones most affected by this situation.

Governments around the world, along with charity organizations, are doing everything in their power to help the needy. But more help is always needed.

The Singapore government had paid out solidarity payouts to all its citizens to help combat the effects of the lockdown to counter the outbreak of coronavirus.

While many can still get by without this payout, there are also many more that are less privileged. If you are in a comfortable enough position during this worldwide pandemic, do consider to donate your solidarity payout to these struggling members of our society.

Here is a list of a few NGOs and other non-profit charitable organizations to which you can donate your solidarity payout online. Remember, even the least amount you donate will seem like the greatest of riches to some people.

1. Social Health Growth

Social Health Growth is a charity organization dedicated to the upliftment of low-income families, ex-offenders, youths-at-risk and ex-drug abusers among others.

They have started a new campaign this year, to help underprivileged children, single mothers and special needs children.

Donate your solidarity payout to this noble cause and lend a helping hand to this exceedingly vulnerable cross-section of our society.

2. KKH Health Fund

Every child deserves to survive and thrive, but many are riddled with serious illnesses that require long-term care. With the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the difficulties faced by these children have increased manifold.

KKH Health Fund collects donations to fund their research and care of such children, bringing much-needed relief to their childhood.

3. HOME

The Humanitarian Organization for Migration Economics (HOME) was established to improve the welfare and uphold the rights of migrant workers in Singapore.

The foreign domestic workers have been one of the most affected communities during this Covid-19 pandemic. Along with fighting the disease, they are also suffering from a loss of income, and are unable to return to their families due to the lockdown.

You can donate your solidarity payout to HOME’s campaign to help the migrant workers financially, helping them survive the pandemic.

4. Babes Pregnancy Crisis Support Ltd

Babes Pregnancy Crisis Support Ltd was established to provide some much-needed support to pregnant teenage mothers.

The society proactively provides pregnant teens with information and community resources which will help them make the right decisions regarding their unborn children.

The Covid-19 situation has drastically affected teenage mothers who have been laid off work, and who have the added responsibility of caring for very small children.

Support Babes in providing a sense of normalcy in this difficult period and donate your solidarity payout or any amount you can afford, for this cause.

5. TWC2

Among one in five people in Singapore are low-wage migrant workers. Transient Workers Count Too (TWC2) helps these workers who form a major part of the backbone of Singaporean society and economy.

Many low-wage migrant workers have been injured, unpaid and/or abused by employers.

With no savings to tide them over the difficult times (acerbated by the coronavirus outbreak), TWC2 depends on the goodwill of their patrons in helping the migrant workers who have no family to fall back on.

6. Disabled People’s Association

The Disabled People’s Association (DPA) is Singapore’s only cross-disability non-profit organization. It is run by disabled people, for the benefit of disabled people.

Working towards a fairer society where everyone can enjoy all aspects of life to the fullest, DPA encourages the wider community to not overlook the disabled people’s needs in this pandemic.

7. HAGAR

HAGAR is an international NGO, committed to the welfare and economic empowerment of women and children who have been subjected to an extreme violation of their human rights.

The organization supports women who are survivors of human trafficking, sexual exploitations and gender-based violence.

With the massive outbreak of Covid-19 in Singapore, 25 foreign worker dormitories have been gazette as isolation wards.

Women, who were just learning to stand back on their feet, are facing immense stress and anxiety, often being the sole breadwinners in their families.

Donate your solidarity payout and help ease the way for these people, so that they too may see a new dawn with hope.

8. HIA

Hope Initiative Alliance (HIA) is working with the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) in Singapore, to provide holistic care to the homeless community.

By all standards, the homeless are the worst hit in the coronavirus outbreak. After all, when everyone else retreats into their homes to see out the pandemic, where can the homeless go?

As well as economic support from willing patrons, HIA is also inviting in-kind donations including blankets, pillows and towels, to help the homeless community in their hour of need.

9. SHINE Children and Youth Services

SHINE Children and Youth Services provide support to the underprivileged children and youths with learning and socio-economic difficulties, in Singapore.

In these challenging times, SHINE has called out to the wider community in a bid to support these children and their families.

The organization has planned Grocery Voucher Support, Ready Meals Support and IT Resource Support strategies, all of which require generous donations from patrons.

10. NCSS – Community Chest

The Community Chest is the fundraising and engagement arm of the National Council of Social Service (NCSS). The evolving Covid-19 situation has affected all Singaporeans, one way or another.

Show your support and solidarity to the affected, by generously contributing to the NCSS Courage Fund.

Your donations will primarily go to provide relief to frontline workers, healthcare personnel and other volunteers battling the pandemic.

11. APHN

The Asia Pacific Hospice Palliative Care Network (APHN) is dedicated to promoting hospice and palliative care in the Asia Pacific region.

The old and the infirm are the most vulnerable towards the coronavirus outbreak.

APHN has designed Covid-19 Care Packages for palliative care workers, consisting of surgical masks, easy-to-eat snacks and other essentials.

Many palliative care workers have been shifted to the frontlines and often have to work with limited or no protective equipment.

Show your support and donate your solidarity payout to APHN’s campaign to extend relief to our healthcare personnel.

12. Help for frontline workers

Aside from healthcare workers, there are several other categories of people working on the frontline, risking their lives to contain the pandemic without disintegrating society.

Cleaners, bus drivers and delivery workers all require our support as they struggle to make ends meet during this challenging time. Show your appreciation for their selfless service by contributing to their cause.

To know more about how you can show your support and solidarity to the society as the world struggles to overcome the pandemic, check out Giving.sg and Aidhub.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

