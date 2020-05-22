Make fewer trips to the supermarket - buy these!

Supermarket shopping used to be a joy, hobby and even thrill for some of us.

Yes, there are people who like window-shopping at MBS and buying Chanel bags, and then there are people who like shelf- and chiller-shopping at NTUC, and buying teabags.

But in recent months, going to the supermarket can feel more like a necessity than a leisurely pursuit.

You have to get your temperature taken, your IC scanned and QR codes downloaded - all this while you are struggling with your shopping trolley, a wonky Wifi signal that just won't let you load the SafeEntry page and calls from your WFH spouse who keeps adding to the grocery list, one peppercorn at a time.

So, here's how to maximise your supermarket session. And no, it doesn't involve instant noodles or Calbee potato chips.

Hard vegetables

Means what: Anything that's not leafy. So stock up on root vegetables like carrots, yams and sweet potatoes, as well as cruciferous vegetables - that's a cheem term for familiar varieties like broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage.

Keep for how long: If you keep them dry and in the crisper compartment of your fridge (another cheem term that really means the bottommost drawer of your fridge lah), they can last anything from one week to two weeks.

Why we like them: Besides the fact that these "hard" veggies won't wilt and go all mushy and rotten on you in two days, they are versatile ingredients for stews, soups, stir-fries and even oven recipes (baked sweet potatoes, anyone?). Chinese cabbage, in particular, makes a cheap and delicious soup stock.

Dried foods

Means what: We aren't talking about keropok here but dried ingredients like mushrooms, red dates and anchovies.

Keep for how long: Store them in a cool, dark place - think the innermost corners of your pantry cabinet or in the crisper drawer - and they can stay useable and edible for up to one year.

Why we like them: While everyone has been hoarding canned and preserved foods, dried foods actually are a tad healthier because they are kind of au naturel and aren't soaked for years in some dodgy gravy made with chemicals that are even harder to pronounce than Elon Musk's son's name.

Plus, dried foods help to season and sweeten stews and soups - slurp!

Kimchi

