Make it shine: Home-cleaning services in Singapore for a spotless space

Let's be honest — while we all enjoy a sparkling clean house, rallying the energy for grueling top-to-bottom scrubs proves utterly draining.

Yet with Chinese New Year's arrival, our top picks of home-cleaning services stand ready to restore your living spaces to pristine backdrops without you lifting a finger. Simply sit back, and relax — we've got you covered this holiday hustle!

Clean&Fix

Clean&Fix is your ultimate solution for hassle-free home care — comprised of a dedicated team of trusted professionals, including cleaners, plumbers, handymen, and more, ready to tackle any household challenge.

Say goodbye to the headache of coordinating individual hires and taking unnecessary risks — with Clean&Fix, simply book online effortlessly, and their home care squad will efficiently match you with the perfect pro for the job.

The best part? Their Money Back Guarantee ensures perfection in every task, so you never have to stress about subpar work or unexpected hiccup- ensuring your home care needs are met with professionalism and a commitment to excellence.

Whissh

Dedicated to elevating the quality of your living spaces, Whissh proudly features a diverse array of meticulously curated collaborators and service companies, delivering a top-tier, all-encompassing home and office service platform.

Offering an extensive range of cleaning and maintenance services, their Deep Cleaning Service takes centre stage as an elevated option compared to their renowned Weekly Cleaning Service.

Tailored for those seeking a comprehensive cleaning experience, the Deep Cleaning service comes equipped with specialised tools and eco-friendly solutions. It's the perfect choice for preparing your home for the upcoming festive season, ensuring a thorough cleanse that goes beyond the surface.

Home Clean Home

Embark on a decade of excellence with Home Clean Home, your premier expert in cleaning services across residential havens, F&B spaces, and the luxurious realms of hospitality — revolutionising the cleaning experience.

Whether you're looking for a general clean-up, a revitalising a spring cleaning, or a personalised cleaning regime tailored just for you, rest assured, they have it all covered.

Moreover, with specialised services like their Anti-Dust Mite Mattress Cleaning or their thorough Sofa Upholstery Cleaning — your home will be nothing short of perfection by the time they've worked their magic!

Helperoo

Experience excellence with Helperoo, Singapore's top-rated cleaning service. Boasting a multitude of five-star reviews, Helperoo is synonymous with efficient cleaners and budget-friendly rates.

From recurring and one-off cleaning to moving-in or out services, they've got all your needs covered with services including floor cleaning, dusting, and even laundry with ironing. Furthermore, with a dedicated app for easy transactions at your fingertips, Helperoo combines efficiency with affordability for a spotless home every time.

One Heart

Established in 2017, One Heart Cleaning is your go-to for affordable and comprehensive cleaning services. Trusted by many, their range of services includes general and deep cleaning, disinfecting, carpet and upholstery cleaning, and more.

Ease your burden with their Spring Cleaning Service, ensuring your space is immaculate for the upcoming festivities. They'll make sure every nook and cranny is spotless, allowing you to focus on what matters while they handle the rest!

Urban Company

A trusted name in deep cleaning services, Urban Company is undoubtedly your go-to for a comprehensive range of services. Their tech-savvy platform delivers everything from cleaning, plumbing, and carpentry to beauty treatments and massage therapy right to your doorstep. Now, you can enjoy a mini spa day while ensuring your home is immaculate. Both you and your home deserve the best — an experience that’s vibrant, hassle-free, and truly exceptional!

Sendhelper

Experience the assurance of top-tier home services with Sendhelper. Backed by the expertise of PropertyGuru, they uphold a commitment to safety, reliability, and quality care, emerging as your premier platform for all things home-related in Singapore and beyond.

Catering to a comprehensive range of home needs, including cleaning, laundry, aircon maintenance, and home improvement, Sendhelper is your go-to solution. For those urgent moments, they've got you covered with their Fast Same Day Bookings, allowing you to schedule a service with just a minimum of 2.5 hours notice.

Even when you find yourself away from home, their innovative platform empowers you to manage your cleaning job remotely — your Sendhelper keeps you updated on the progress, ensuring a seamless, efficient, and trustworthy home service experience.

