Make the jam worth it - 10 places to visit in JB that is not City Square or KSL

Cafe-hopping in Singapore usually burns a hole in your pocket. Which is why many Singaporeans head to JB to get their brunch fix.

Mok Mok Brunch & Bistro is one of the top-recommended cafes in JB that locals and tourists flock to - especially for the Cream Cheese Souffle Pancakes.

Considerably cheaper than Singapore, these pancakes are the ultimate show-stopper. Plus you can choose your preferred topping (we say choose the boba), catering to your personal preference.

FOR QUALITY FAMILY TIME:

4. UK FARM KLUANG

Let's get this straight, UK Farm Kluang is not associated with the United Kingdom even though the name might hint so.

That aside, It is actually the largest sheep and goat farm in all of Malaysia! It will be the perfect opportunity to let your young kids have their hand at feeding the animals and you'll get to buy fresh goat's milk on-site too!

5. ANGRY BIRDS THEME PARK

Modelled after the famous game, the Angry Birds Theme Park is decked out in everything Angry Birds. You will find a huge slingshot waiting for you right at the entrance.

Expect the likes of themed arcade games and rides, but do be aware that age limits apply for some.

The theme park stays open till 10pm so you will have more than sufficient time in the day to explore and have fun!

6. AUSTIN HEIGHTS WATER & ADVENTURE PARK

Austin Heights Water & Adventure Park is the perfect one-stop destination for families.

Cool off the unforgiving heat with the numerous pools and water rides available here. With 10 different waterpark attractions, namely the "Hola-Flora" TOTs Play, Splash World, Supersurf and more, there is definitely an attraction for everyone here!

OTHER MALLS TO SATISFY YOUR SHOPPING NEEDS

7. JOHOR PREMIUM OUTLET

As much as we try to avoid shopping malls, shopping, in general, is something that we can't shy away from.

If you want to get your branded goods shopping done, then the Johor Premium Outlets will be one way to enjoy savings even as you shop away!

Lay your hands on the best bargains from premium brands such as Coach, Burberry, Lacoste, Ralph Lauren and more! Think IMM prices, but a whole lot more competitive.

8. MIDVALLEY SOUTHKEY

Spanning 2.5 million square feet (yes, imagine how huge!) and standing five levels tall is JB's latest shopping mall, MidValley Southkey.

Dubbed the largest integrated shopping centre, this mall is very much similar to its sister mall in KL.

It will almost an entire day to cover this gigantic mall so be sure to refer to the directory for clues on where to head next.

Located just 10 minutes away from the checkpoint by car, this mall is home to Singaporeans' much-missed department store SOGO, and other brands like Kate Spade, Coach, Village Grocer, a cinema and more.

9. PARADIGM MALL