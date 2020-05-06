Can you believe we’re already halfway through 2020? But before we start panicking about our unresolved new year’s resolutions, let’s take a break and indulge in some fine men who are turning a year older in June.

From local celebs such as Andie Chen and Allan Wu to South Korean heartthrobs Lee Min-ho and Park Bo-gum, here are the yummy men to wish a happy birthday to.

Make June a little hotter with these hot male celebs

1. Tom Holland (June 1, 1996)

Shooting into our list of hot hunks who celebrate going a year wiser in June is Tom Holland, whom you might know as the latest Spiderman.

While the superhero character is his most notable role to date, the English actor actually has other films in his web (get it??), including How I Live Now (2013) alongside Saoirse Ronan, In The Heart Of The Sea (2015) and Spies In Disguise (2019).

Tom is also set to appear in several productions, the most notable of which is the psychological thriller The Devil All the Time (2020) starring Robert Pattinson and Sebastian Stan.

Tom recently made waves as he had hilariously adopted a chicken after news of supermarket shelves devoid of eggs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Watch out for Tom, we reckon that this dashing soon-to-be 24-year-old is going to be an A-list celebrity in due time.

2. Max Nattapol Diloknawarit (June 9, 1994)

With a mischievous grin, a chiselled face and a muscular body blessed with abs and strong arms, it’s hard to not be lured in by the boyish charms of Thai actor Nattapol Diloknawarit, who goes by the name Max.

Since shooting to fame in a gay drama Together With Me (2017 and 2018) with fellow actor Tul Pakorn, Max, who turns 26 in June, has also starred in another drama Bangkok Love Stories 2: Innocence (2018) that happens to be available on Netflix.

Besides acting, the fresh-faced youth has also modelled, graced magazine covers and hosted travel shows on Thai television.

Keep an eye on him — we reckon his career is only just beginning.

3. Allan Wu (June 11, 1972)

Chinese-American Allan Wu turns 48 in June, but we think the boyish actor-host could probably beat us in the gym easy.

With his rugged good looks and trim physique, Allan has become a poster boy for fitness since gracing the debut issue of Men’s Health Singapore in 2003.

His secret? The father of two, who was married to former actress Wong Li Lin, revealed to Young Parents in 2018 that his favourite three exercises are push-ups, pull-ups and swimming.

So if you ever need the motivation to get back to your workout routine, head to his Instagram where he posts many photos of his own fitness journey, as well as glimpses into his family and personal life.

Else, you can catch him on TV, where he serves as the host for The Amazing Race Asia and The Amazing Race China.

4. Chris Evans (June 13, 1981)

Since his first superhero role as the Human Torch in the Fantastic Four series alongside Jessica Alba, Chris Evans has evolved to become the famous Captain America in the Marvel series.

With the skin-tight costume, we’ve got a firsthand glimpse at the shredded body of this gruff man – the result of the intensive training he had gone through.

Outside his superhero works, Chris, who’s turning 39, is an established actor with a repertoire spanning across TV, movies and theatre and is said to be one of the highest-paid actors in the world too.

He has also expressed interest in directing and has since directed Before We Go (2014).

In his personal life, Chris has expressed that he wants to settle down, have kids and have a normal life that non-celebrities have. PS: Chris is said to be currently single.

5. Neil Patrick Harris (June 15, 1973)

He acts, he sings, he hosts and he even does magic. There’s possibly nothing American actor Neil Patrick Harris can’t do since conquering TV, film and stage.

The soon-to-be 47-year-old boasts an extensive body of works, including playing the charming Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Mother (2004-2015), Desi Collings in Gone Girl (2014) and Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2014).

Openly gay, Neil is happily married to actor-chef David Burtka, a.k.a Scooter in How I Met Your Mother, whom he also has two kids via surrogacy with.

Neil’s latest role was villain Count Olaf in A Series of Unfortunate Events (2017-2019), which ended after three seasons. We can’t wait for his next role because it will be legen…wait for it…dary.

6. Park Bo-gum (June 16, 1993)

With roles in hit series such as Reply 1988 (2015-2016), Love in the Moonlight (2016) and Encounter (2018) and movies including The Admiral: Roaring Currents (2014) and Coin Locker Girl (2015), Park Bo-gum’s fame has skyrocketed, with the soon-to-be 27-year-old becoming one of the most sought after actors in South Korea.

It’s no surprise, since he has been blessed with youthful and boyish features and an enviably smooth mien that just screams boy next door.

If you missed interacting with him during his fan meeting in Singapore in March, you won’t have to wait long to watch him on the big screen again as he the sci-fi thriller, Seo Bok, alongside heavyweight actor Gong Yoo is set to be released this year.

7. Joseph Schooling (June 16, 1995)

Who in Singapore hasn’t heard of Joseph Schooling?

Since his 2016 Olympic swimming win that gave our tiny island nation its first gold medal, Joseph has become a household name.

He had defeated swimming champ Michael Phelps, his idol that he first met when he was 13.

Athleticism seems to runs in his blood – his great-uncle Lloyd Valberg was a high jumper and the first Singaporean to participate in the international sporting competition for the 1948 Summer Olympics. He is slated to compete at the now-postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Beyond his sporting prowess, Joseph’s broad shoulders, toned physique and boyish smile have won him an ambassadorship for Hugo Boss and many sponsorships.

Joseph is carving his own entrepreneurial path too. He has started his own swimming school, Swim Schooling, and has dropped a skincare range called JS Orphic.

8. Andie Chen (June 16, 1985)

You might have seen him in local dramas such as The Little Nyonya (2008), The Journey (2013-2015) and The Lead (2017), but did you know that Andie Chen has his very own YouTube channel?

Titled Kandie Family, the channel features videos of him and his loving wife, fellow artiste Kate Pang, together with their two kids Aden and Avery, covering a range of topics from parenting insights to getting a glimpse into their family life.

Beyond his multiple talents (he is able to do a split too), Andie, who turns 35 in June, is also this year’s Children’s Cancer Foundation (CCF) ambassador and recently shaved his head to support Hair For Hope, a fundraiser for the CCF.

Hot, talented and compassionate? We’re obsessed.

9. Lee Min-ho (June 22, 1987)

Lee Min-ho first stole our hearts as a bad boy in his breakthrough role as Go Jun-pyo in South Korean drama Boys Over Flowers (2009) and he has continued to captivate us since, with dramas such as City Hunter (2011), The Heirs (2013) and Legend of the Blue Sea (2016) which he stars with fellow top Hallyu star Gianna Jun Ji-hyun.

Min-ho, who turns 33, just finished his stint in the military in April this year. Y

ou can catch him in fantasy romance drama The King: Eternal Monarch with Goblin’s Kim Go-eun on Netflix now.

10. Jung Yong-hwa (June 22, 1989)

With a lean physique, beguiling doe-eyes and soulful vocals, it is no wonder that South Korean singer and actor Jung Yong-hwa is such a hit.

Besides crooning to us with his rock band, CNBLUE, Yong-hwa has also proven his acting chops with multiple roles in productions including You’re Beautiful (2009), The Three Musketeers (2014) and The Package (2017).

11. Nichkhun (June 24, 1988)

Don’t let his big, bright eyes and baby face fool you. Thai-American singer-actor Nichkhun boasts a ripped physique that is the envy of many.

After all, Nichkhun is part of South Korean boyband 2PM, whose members pride themselves with having buff bodies and a tough, masculine image.

While you and Nichkhun (he turns 32 this month) wait for his fellow bandmates to be done with military service (he is exempted as he isn’t South Korean), you can tune in to his solo album, ME.

12. Rain (June 25, 1982)

Behind Jung Ji-hoon’s boyish appearance and killer body (go on, Google it) lies a whole host of sick dance moves and acting abilities.

Going by his stage name Rain, the multi-hyphenate is remembered as one of the pioneers of the Hallyu wave with his solo musical career and his Hollywood entry with roles in Speed Racer (2008) and Ninja Assassin (2009).

Turning 38 in June, Rain is happily married to fellow A-lister, South Korean actress Kim Tae Hee and they welcomed their first daughter in 2017.

Rain most recently wrapped up a performance at the Asian Culture Carnival in Beijing, alongside heavyweights such as local singer JJ Lin and pianist Lang Lang.

This article was first published in Her World Online.