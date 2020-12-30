Make the most of the holidays and the New Year with these life hacks

From free-for-kids attractions to how quarantine smarter during this period – we have it all!

2021 is only a few sleeps away and what better way to start the new year than with these travel-friendly life hacks?

We’re talking free-for-kids attractions, Stay Home Notice tips and how to choose healthier hawkers – these life hacks will kickstart you to a better 2021.

Hack #1: Free for kids

Rats be Friends booth @ Singapore Zoo: Learn fun and surprising facts about the intelligent Rats and other Rodents. Make cute ratty masks with upcycled red packets and more! Find out more at www.wildcny.sg Posted by Wildlife Reserves Singapore on Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Want to visit some fun, family attractions for less? Well, check this out: There are plenty of places around SG where children under a certain age get in at no charge. At the Singapore Zoo, Jurong Bird Park, Night and River Safari, kids under 3 enjoy free entry.

Ditto at Gardens by the Bay and the Singapore Flyer. Over at Resorts World Sentosa, kiddos aged 4 and below get to enjoy the thrills of Universal Studios Singapore, S.E.A. Aquarium and the Trick Eye Museum free!

Hack #2: Quarantine smarter, not harder

PHOTO: Pexels

Returning to SG and required to serve a Stay Home Notice (SHN)? From what to expect during a Covid swab test to which HDMI cables to pack for the best shows, check out our SHN guide for everything you need to know.

Hack #3: Pick healthier hawker foods

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Knowing the calories in popular hawker dishes like seafood fried rice (907 calories) and char kway teow (744 calories) may make you pause the next time you want to order them.

Rest assured, the trick is in your options. Instead of mee goreng (around 613 calories), opt for plain fried bee hoon, which is just 294 calories. For more healthier hawker foods, visit our guide to healthier hawker foods.

Hack #4: Run this city

Did you know we've released 19 New Adventures this year with even more to come?! Which was your favourite & what are... Posted by Zombies, Run on Monday, November 30, 2020

Looking for a pocket-friendly way to get fit this 2021? Download free running apps like Nike Run Club, Zombies, Run!, Under Armour’s MapMyRun and many more in our list of the best running apps here.

Hack #5: Travelling during Covid?

PHOTO: Pexels

Stating the obvious: Travel is largely discouraged at the moment. But you may be wondering what it involves to return to SG, if you leave the island or are expecting a loved one back soon.

Consult our travel guide for information on what to expect, from Covid-19 swab tests to the mandatory quarantining.

New year, new goals

This article was first published in The Finder.