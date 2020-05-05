Make Mum a carnation for Mother's Day with materials you can find at home

With Mother's Day just around the corner (it's this Sunday, May 9) and circuit breaker still in effect, this means that it's likely that your favourite florist may not be able to deliver flowers to your mum on your behalf on this special day.

How about getting crafty and making your own bouquet of carnations, the Mother's Day flower of choice, for your mum instead?

Paper flower artist, Ong Shiang Yng, who runs kraftYNG, shares how you can make a carnation, or a bouquet's worth, using materials that you can find at home.

Materials required

Two pieces of paper in your preferred colour for your carnation

Scissors

Glue

Pink marker

Floral wire or satay stick

Steps

Step 1: Stack the two papers on top of one another and fold into quarters.

Step 2: Cut out an oval shape and you will get eight paper ovals.

Step 3: Take an oval and fold it in half. Fold it in half once more and one more time again.

Step 4: Cut out a petal shape and make four small cuts at the edge. Take the pink marker and colour the edges. Fold it in half and open up to reveal your carnation petal.

Step 5: Repeat Step 4 for the remaining oval cut outs to make a total of eight petals.

Step 6: Push your floral wire or satay stick through the centre of one petal. Apply glue to the top of the wire or stick and fold the petal in half.

Step 7: Apply glue to the centre and fold the right side toward the centre.

Step 8: Flip your flower around, apply glue to the centre and fold the right side toward the centre.

Step 9: Repeat Step 6 to 8 for another two petals.

Step 10: Apply glue to the base of your flower and push the stick or wire through one of the petals. Repeat for the remaining petals and lightly fluff up your flower to complete your Mother's Day carnation.

Here's the final product.

