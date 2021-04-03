Make your electrical appliances last longer

If you are one of those spenders who are willing to pay more for better quality, who avoid going for the cheapest option out there, extending the lifespan of your electrical appliances must be your prime concern.

No one wants to spend a fortune on a quality rice cooker only to see it break down after a few months of use. And the way to avoid premature heartbreaks is to care for your electrical appliances with every use.

Let's look at some upkeeping tips and learn to love your appliances well.

Today we'll be talking about home appliances we use quite frequently and regularly: The washing machine, the rice cooker and the semi-automatic coffee machine.

1. Washing machine

PHOTO: Promesa Artz Studio

For smaller households, the washing machine is used about three times a week. But for large families, the number can go up to twice a day!

In general, a washing machine has an average lifespan of five years. But yours can definitely last longer if you observe the upkeeping rules below:

Before a wash, always check your clothes and see if there are coins and other heavy, hard objects in the pockets. During a wash, these hard objects can damage the drum and get stuck between the cogs.

Do not overload the washing machine and exceed the load limit specified by the manufacturer. Overloading the machine not only leaves you with half-cleaned, half-dirty clothes but also increases the chance of damaging the motors and other mechanical components.

After a completed cycle, check to make sure the water is completely drained. Leave the lid open for at least an hour to give the drum a thorough airing.

Besides, clean the machine regularly by using baking powder, vinegar or bleach. Add a cleaning agent and let the machine run a full cycle . Afterwards, keep the drum ventilated.

After all, the washing machine is an electrical appliance. Prolonged exposure to humidity is going to shorten its lifespan.

Try to keep it in a dry and ventilated area, and look out of any signs of ageing in the wires and the plug.

2. Rice cooker

PHOTO: Swiss Interior Design

The rice cooker is used at least once a day, that's why some daily love is essential to this piece of home appliances.

Handle the inner cooking pan with care, accidental collisions will lead to warping and damage heating efficiency. The heating plate and the interior of the main body should be kept clean.

Loose rice grains will lower the heating efficacy of the cooker and even damage the heating plate, and eventually causes the temperature detector and safety device to malfunction.

After an extended period of use, clean the inner cooking pan and the heating plate with a damp cloth.

When cleaning the inner cooking pan, soak it in hot water for a while to loosen accumulated starch on the surface coating. Do not rub the coating with buffing detergent.

Avoid cooking food with extreme acidity or alkalinity. Also, do not store the cooker in a damp environment or expose it to corrosive gases.

When you steam food with the rice cooker, put the food in the cooker before plugging it in. Unplug the cooker before taking the cooked food out.

Unplug the cooker after each use, since the cooker is always on a 'Keep Warm' mode even when it is not cooking.

3. Semi-automatic coffee machine

PHOTO: Lemonfridge Studio

For relatively pricey items like the semi-automatic coffee machine, get your money's worth and carry out regular upkeeping. Follow these four steps after enjoying your daily cuppa joe!

Before each use, clean the machine's main body with a damp cloth. After making your coffee, remember to press the cleaning button to clear any coffee grounds left in the machine.

If you use the milk steamer to make froth in your coffee, wipe the steam wand with a damp cloth, then turn on the steam to clear any milk left in the wand after each use.

Wash the drip tray after each use. Wipe dry before fixing it back onto the machine. The handle should also be soaked in hot water in order to remove the coffee oils left on its surface.

Some semi-automatic coffee machines have built-in water filters which have to be cleaned and changed regularly since they can be a breeding ground for germs and other microbes.

This article was first published in Renonation.