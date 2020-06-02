Make your own DIY hand sanitizer

PHOTO: Pexels
Melody Bay
Hand sanitizers are out of stock islandwide. Make your own homemade one to keep the nasties at bay, with ingredients that can be found in your home, at the local supermarket, or online.

Disclaimer: Washing your hands with soap and warm water is still the best way to get rid of germs. The following content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment.

Always seek the advice of your medical practitioner or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or allergy.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon rubbing alcohol OR 2 tablespoons vodka
  • 10 drops tea tree essential oil
  • 10 drops lavender essential oil
  • 1/4 cup aloe vera gel
  • 1/2 teaspoon vitamin E oil (optional)
  • A small bottle

Mix all ingredients together, then pour into bottle and shake well before use.

How does it work? The alcohol content in rubbing alcohol and vodka kills most bacteria and some viruses, while the aloe vera and vitamin E oil help to keep your skin moisturised.

Some essential oils, such as tea tree and lavender, are reported to have antibacterial and antiviral properties, though you should use them with caution and do a patch test for allergies first.

While this recipe calls for 10 drops each, you can adjust the amount as preferred or add in your own for scent, such as lemon.

This article was first published in Home & Decor

