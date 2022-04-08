Makeup artist Airin Lee: It's a form of self-respect to dress well

With a keen understanding of colour theory honed from her 13 years of experience as a makeup artist, Airin Lee – who has a background in cosmetic science – possesses a talent for curating textures and tones that not many can claim to have. So, it’s only natural that Airin’s unique aesthetic combines both her sensibilities as an artist with her own personal style.

Her outfits play on flattering silhouettes and fabrics that look and feel luxe when worn – an approach that reflects her philosophy of perennialism. A fashion staple that she recommends? “Denim. You can wear denim through the seasons based on how you accessorise it.”

And in a telling parallel, her fashion rulebook aligns with her beauty beliefs. As one-half of the founding duo behind Arly – a makeup studio that aims to achieve beauty with a focus on skincare – she’s a huge advocate of the “your skin but better” movement.

By investing time and resources to research better cosmetic products that are not only good for the skin, but also for the planet, she guides her clients on their personal beauty journey with product curations and honest beauty advice, while providing a platform for product discovery and testing.

A true believer of thoughtful minimalism and classic essentials when it comes to both beauty and fashion, Airin shares how she takes style inspiration from the way both elements intertwine.

Fashion and beauty come together because…

“It’s a full package. If you’re wearing a statement piece, wearing a certain makeup style will enhance the overall look. I would think that beauty and fashion are all about textures and colour theory.”

I make the best of an outfit…

“By using colour theory (a guide to colour mixing and combinations) that complements my skin tone. I also love exploring different fabrics to ‘frame’ the outfit.”

Some of my favourite designers are…

“L’espoir and Nosbyn Studio from Vietnam, as of late. Their clothes are well-thought-out, with great silhouettes and fabrics that feel luxe when you wear them.”

The best thing about fashion today is…

“Bicycle shorts and chunky sandals.”

My biggest splurge is…

“My vintage open-work Audemars Piguet watch. Next on my list: the Cartier Tank Asymetrique.”

When purchasing a new outfit or accessory, the boxes I check are…

“That the brand is mindful of how its business affects our environment, or how it tries to be sustainable in the long run. Additionally, I buy pieces that can be paired in more than three different ways.”

If I were having a little fun with my wardrobe…

“I would love to wear Valentino this season. It’s vibrant and fun! The best part is the brand’s recent collaboration with actress Emma Roberts’ book club, Belletrist, which supports the independent literary arts scene in the US. This makes it slightly quirky!”

If someone says to me that “loving fashion is so frivolous”, I would tell them…

“To be adventurous with their looks. First impressions are really important these days.”

Here’s Airin’s shortlist of beauty and fashion personalities she admires:

Airin Lee: It's a form of self-respect to dress well

@pernilleteisbaek: PERNILLE TEISBAEK, STYLIST AND CREATIVE CONSULTANT

She has a great sense of humour in her posts, and yet somehow she’s also so effortless! I love that she recently collaborated with Mango, where the pieces are so well-tailored for the everyday woman. She looks so beautiful naturally, keeping her complexion clean and sleek so that her outfits can be the talk of the town.

@mollychiang: MOLLY CHIANG, INFLUENCER

The “goddess of Taiwan”. I’ve been following Molly from when she had 200K followers, and saw how experimental she was with her looks. She’s the full package when it comes to dressing up – she’s courageous enough to trust her makeup artist and hairstylist to work with her to create a certain look for her feed. I find it inspiring whenever she posts something new, and I always look forward to her content.

@kiwileehan: KIWI LEE, INFLUENCER

Kiwi is more known for her street style, straight bangs and super sharp eyeliner. She has a style that’s more edgy and whimsical, which is why I enjoy following her.

@jiyoungkim6364: KIM JI YOUNG, FASHION DIRECTOR

Ji Young was previously Vogue Korea’s digital director, and her style is what I would call the ultimate modern classic look that’s trending in Korea. I love how Korean cult products are quite different from the ones in Taiwan or the Nordic countries. Her styling is more sporty and luxe than timeless or edgy.

This article was first published in Her World Online.