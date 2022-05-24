Making holiday plans to Thailand? Make use of these air ticket and hotel promotions

After almost two years of not travelling, it's understandable that many of us are eager to book a trip out of Singapore for a change of scenery.

One hugely popular destination is Thailand, the Land of Smiles, and if you're planning on heading there for a much-needed vacation, you'd be glad to know that there are some promotions to take advantage of.

Flash sales on Trip.com

From just May 23 to May 26, Trip.com is having a special Thailand Summer Offers promotion, where travellers can enjoy up to 40 per cent off hotels and plane tickets

This includes a range of accommodation options throughout Thailand, such as the Bandara Villas in Phuket for $259 a night (U.P. $370) and Legacy Suites Hotel in Bangkok for just $50 a night (U.P. $109).

Air tickets are discounted as well, so a domestic flight within Thailand can cost as low as $43 when you travel between now till Sept 30 on Thai Vietjet Air.

Going home to Singapore after your holiday? A ticket back from Bangkok when you ride Vietjet Air can cost as low as $62 when you fly between now till Dec 31.

For more details, check out Trip.com.

SIA air ticket to Bangkok from $298

If you would prefer to fly with Singapore Airlines (SIA) instead, you'll be glad to know that from now until Oct 29, our national carrier will be selling affordable air tickets to Bangkok too.

The outbound travel period, which refers to the day you leave Singapore, will be from April 14, 2022, till March 28, 2023. The travel completion date, which is the day you fly back to Singapore, will be on March 30, 2023. Your stay should also be between two days and six months.

For more details, you can check out the SIA website.

Deal ends: May 26 (Trip.com), Oct 29 (SIA)

