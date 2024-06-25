Mala, hotpot and more: Hearty dinner options at Bukit Panjang Plaza that are perfect for rainy days

Always craving something spicy, or a warm bowl of soup on a rainy evening?

With more rainy days on the horizon, we decided to explore some delicious options for hearty comfort food and discovered that Bukit Panjang Plaza is a hidden treasure trove of delights that are perfect for cold weather.

Read on for our selection of the best comfort foods to have on a stormy day!

Ma La Power, #03-10A

Consider yourself a mala-connoisseur? Make Ma La Power a must visit when you head down to Bukit Panjang Plaza.

Living up to its name, this restaurant is the first and only place in Singapore that serves mala on a hotplate - which is just perfect for spice-lovers who are seeking some extra heat.

We were treated to a wide variety of options when picking out the ingredients to make the perfect mala combination. There was a spread of over 80 halal-certified ingredients to choose from, and we even spotted unique mala xiang guo items such as tempeh and ngoh hiang!

Aside from the Mala Hotplate (starts from $3.38/100g), we also checked out the Stir-fry Chicken Hotplate ($18.90) which had both mala and soy sauce options.

The mala sauce version offered a refreshingly spicy twist to the tender stir fried chicken, with just the right amount of heat that left us craving for more.

And here's a special deal just for you: flash this article at the Mala Power's Bukit Panjang Plaza outlet to receive 10 per cent off all items! This offer is only available in July 2024.

Fong Sheng Hao, #01-53 to 54

The newest addition to Bukit Panjang Plaza's plethora of food and dining options, this popular Taiwanese spot is well-known for its breakfast items like sandwiches and charcoal toasts. But did you know that they also offer pretty yummy Taiwanese-style rice bowls?

We tried the Soy-stewed Pork Rice Bowl ($9.30) with a hot Nanyang-style Milk Tea ($2) and was blown away by how a simple meal could be so hearty and delicious.

The slow cooked pork stole the spotlight with how tender and juicy it was - we were able to cut through the thick slice of meat with just a spoon! There's just something about the combination of piping hot rice, pickled vegetables and tender pork that hits all the right spots.

Lao Huo Tang, #02-18 to 18A

Heading out as a family can be difficult, especially on a rainy day. Known for their Cantonese style soups, Lao Huo Tang is the perfect choice if you and your family are craving for a warm bowl of soupy goodness.

Our recommendation? Get the Lotus Root Soup with Pork Ribs ($14.80), Handmade Minced Meat Tofu ($20.80), Salted Egg Prawn Ball (from $23.80) and Bak Kwa Fried Rice ($16.80).

The dishes complemented each other perfectly and reminded us of a delicious homecooked meal. We really liked how comforting the soup was; it comes packed with nourishing and flavourful ingredients, and warmed us up instantly. We also loved how the sweetness from the Bak Kwa fried rice complemented the savoury side dishes, and we're sure that it'll be a hit with the kids too!

Suki-Ya , #02-16

A bowl of hot soup is an absolute must on cold rainy days, which is why we have to include Suki-Ya on this list.

This place is a hotpot lover's dream. We got the Premium Buffet Menu with Sukiyaki and Butaniku soup bases ($38.90++), which came with a free-flow of Wagyu beef, Iberico pork and half-shell scallops, as well as a huge variety of dipping sauces.

The Butaniku soup, which is a thick pork broth, was milky and perfect for chasing away the chill of a rainy day. Don't forget to dip your Wagyu beef slices in the sweet Sukiyaki soup and a raw egg for a satisfying bite!

NeNe Chicken, #02-10

Craving some hot wings instead? Then head down to NeNe Chicken, a popular fried chicken chain from South Korea known for their crispy and saucy wings.

We tried the Hot Bling chicken wings ($11.80 for 6pcs) which packed a surprising punch. We liked how the sweet sauce came with a fiery kick to it. The saucy wings were super juicy and deep fried to perfection, making it the best treat to have on a cheat day.

Tonkotsu Kazan, #01-64 to 65

If you're in the mood for a piping hot bowl of ramen, then make a stop at Tonkotsu Kazan, which is known for its signature volcano ramen.

We were in for a visual treat as we tried the Kazan Karamiso volcano ramen ($19.80) which comes with the addition of spicy miso for a little extra heat.

Served in a piping hot stone bowl, the rich tonkotsu broth is then poured in and left to cook under a big red lid which aptly resembled a volcano. The springy ramen noodles soaked up the flavorful broth, making every bite more delicious.

Don't let rainy days put a damper on your dinner plans. With a wide range of affordable and enticing dinner places, shoppers are bound to find something that will satisfy their cravings at Bukit Panjang Plaza.

Address: Bukit Panjang Plaza, 1 Jelebu Rd, Singapore 677743

This article is brought to you in partnership with Bukit Panjang Plaza.

