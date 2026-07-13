When durian prices crash, Malaysia throws parties

KUALA LUMPUR — Just two years ago, Musang King durian was a luxury at around RM60 (S$19) a kilogram.

This season, prices have plunged to around RM10 per kilogram, sparking a wave of durian parties as companies, families and even political parties make the most of one of the cheapest durian seasons in years.

"Durian parties are a vibe," said the event manager for a durian supplier at a gathering he organised in Kuala Lumpur on July 2.

"I have two more parties planned later today," he added, before hurrying off to oversee the event.

Companies are throwing appreciation events, families are organising weekend "kendurian" (durian feast) gatherings and even political parties are giving away free durians.

Welcome to Malaysia's "durian tsunami".

A bumper harvest, boosted by maturing orchards planted during the last decade's durian boom, has flooded the market, sending prices tumbling and turning the country's favourite fruit into an excuse for parties across the nation.

Prices have fallen by about half from 2025. Black Thorn now sells for around RM15 to RM30 per kg, while kampung durians are going for RM5 to RM8.

At one point, a durian could be had for less than RM1, offering fans an unprecedented opportunity to enjoy South-east Asia's king of fruits.

For many Malaysians, this durian season, a feast costs less than lunch at a cafe.

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A feast for everyone

While it has been a painful season for growers, Malaysians are gathering around mountains of the fruit, debating just how many durians they can finish.

"It reflects our local culture of hospitality and togetherness," says Astro Awani television news editor Harits Asyraf Hasnan, who attended a durian party thrown by a telco company for members of the media.

"You don't need a formal setting. Just a table full of different durian varieties and everyone starts sharing their favourites, comparing flavours and exchanging stories."

Durian parties are not new. Malaysians have been gathering around the fruit for generations, but in 2026, the parties have become bigger.

Khairul Anuar Mohamadiah, founder of fruit supplier and event organiser EzyDurian, says inquiries have surged this season as lower prices make gatherings affordable for more people.

The requests come from corporations, families, community associations and surau (Muslim prayer hall) committees.

"The experience (at planned gatherings) is different from eating durian at a stall," he adds.

"You can gather more people at a party. People interact, strengthen relationships and create memories together."

Meanwhile, at a Pakatan Harapan rally in Johor on July 9, around 1,000 supporters queued not just to hear Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speak, but also for free D24 and kampung durians handed out outside the venue.

While some could not wait and opened the fruit on the spot, others walked back to their cars with a durian in each hand.

In Melaka, the state government held a durian festival on July 5 before giving away 2.5 tonnes of fruit to about 3,000 residents the following day.

Businesses have also embraced the boom.

Melaka-based property developer Faithview Group recently held its biggest annual durian party yet, bringing together about 80 staff members and business partners to enjoy freshly harvested premium varieties from a farm owned by managing director Steven Tan.

Now in its fifth year, the June 24 event featured durians including Black Thorn and Musang King.

"This is an annual tradition that we intend to continue regardless of market prices. While lower durian prices make it easier for more people to enjoy the fruit, the main purpose of our durian party is not about the cost," says its sales manager Jessie Tan.

"It is about bringing people together, celebrating the durian season and expressing our appreciation to our staff and business partners. We believe simple gatherings like this play an important role in building a positive workplace culture and stronger business relationships."

Taking advantage of lower durian prices, precious metals investment firm MEEM Gold has doubled its order from one to two tonnes for its 2026 annual durian party later in July for its 2,000 clients and staff.

"Durian may not be everyone's favourite, but it has become part of Malaysia's food culture. It is something that brings people together, regardless of background," says chief executive Amran Bachok.

Even hotels are joining in

Hotels in Malaysia are joining the craze too.

The irony is hard to miss: A fruit often unwelcome in hotel rooms because of its pungent smell is now finding its way onto conference menus. In neighbouring Singapore, the fruit is barred from MRT trains, buses and many hotels.

Palm Garden Hotel in Putrajaya has already attracted bookings from local and international groups by serving durian during conferences.

Yet, even as premium durians become affordable for many more people, there remains a market for those seeking a more refined experience.

In Penang, Steven Yam of Durian Tasting Home offers RM250 omakase-style tastings, where guests sample different varieties while learning about their flavour profiles, origins and histories.

Dietitians are gently urging moderation. Alpro Pharmacy dietitian Khoo Wei Jin says two pieces of durian make a reasonable serving, while 15 pieces in one sitting can amount to a full meal.

When it comes to durian, she adds, "just one more piece" can easily become 10, 15 or even 20 before anyone realises it.

Good luck convincing durian lovers of that.

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This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.