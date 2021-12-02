Malaysian couple's Europe adventures on a motorcycle have us feeling wanderlust during Covid-19 pandemic

One would think that a plane ticket is part and parcel of planning a vacation to Europe.

But Malaysian couple Mohd Alfishahrin Zakaria and Nadia Latief took the unconventional route by travelling to Europe on a motorcycle.

Under the TikTok moniker Kapcaipackers, they shared a one-minute clip of their Malaysia to London bike ride on Nov 27. The video has since racked up half a million views and 1,400 comments.

While their epic road trip took place back in April 2017, TikTok users were captivated by the video showing their pitstops at the Colosseum in Rome, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and a gondola ride in Venice.

https://www.tiktok.com/@kapcaipackers/video/7035102078439656730?is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6

Alfishahrin told Malaysian media that they travelled on a Honda RS150R and the trip took 146 days in total.

The 35-year-old added: "The reason behind using a motorcycle was first, it saves cost.

"I also wanted to prove that, with a motorcycle or whatever vehicle it may be, such a trip is possible. Conditions, spirit, and mind have to be there."

On Tuesday (Nov 30), Alfishahrin even prepared an Instagram post for those who found his story hard to believe.

"Suddenly, this story of my journey went viral again. Plenty of people asked and did not believe there was a path into Europe," he wrote, adding: "If you see this map, my path from Malaysia to Europe is in red."

The video appeared to be satiating the wanderlust of many viewers stuck at home, with this TikTok user saying that they're hoping to get the opportunity to travel like the couple.

Screengrab from TikTok/Kapcaipackers

Another TikTok user agreed and said that long-distance bike vacations with their husband are now on their bucket list.

Screengrab from TikTok/Kapcaipackers

However, with the ongoing pandemic and growing worries about the Covid-19 variant Omicron, they'd have to put such plans on hold as nations take precautions such as tightened entry requirements or quarantine periods.

ALSO READ: Omicron variant could outcompete Delta, South African disease expert says

amierul@asiaone.com