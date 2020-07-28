Malaysian heiress Chryseis Tan reveals her newborn baby girl's face in first family photo

Some of you might know of Chryseis Tan as daughter of Malaysian billionaire Tan Sri Vincent Tan, chairman and chief executive of the Berjaya Group, a multi-industry conglomerate.

Now a newly-minted mum herself, the Malaysian heiress and her husband Faliq Nasimuddin, heir to Malaysian conglomerate at the Naza Group, welcomed their baby girl into the world on July 19.

Taking to social media to share the news with her followers, Chryseis wrote: "Our precious baby girl is here.. 💕💕 // 🙏🏻"

The photo featured the little one wrapped in a pink blanket with Chryseis holding her tiny hand in hers.

Celebrity friends and followers flocked to the comments section, leaving congratulatory messages for Chryseis to wish her a speedy recovery as well as how they were looking forward to meeting the little one.

While the newborn baby's face was not revealed then, Chryseis shared in her previous Q&A session that she might post more about her lifestyle routine during her one to two months of confinement.

A couple of days later unexpectedly, the new mum delighted her followers with her first family photo of three!

"Our first family pic 👨‍👩‍👧 - checking out of the hospital! We're going home together..🥰❤️," the post (23 Jul) read.

Featured in the photo are Chryseis' husband who was in all smiles and Chryseis herself, holding her precious baby close to her chest, while all decked in baby pink.

Couple reveals baby's name

A recent Instagram post on July 25 by Chryseis revealed a frontal view of her little bundle of joy, Arianna Kyla.

Arianna is a week old and weighs 2.9kg according to the post.

Just last month, Chryseis and her hubby held a baby shower at the Ritz-Carlton Residences Kuala Lumpur to reveal the gender of her baby, where she invited family members and loved ones.

The new mum, who is also the CEO of Berjaya Times Square and executive director of Berjaya Assets, tied the knot with her husband Faliq on February 3, 2018.

The pair are said to have been introduced by a mutual friend while on holiday in Marrakech. Fast forward three years, Faliq proposed to Chryseis at the Royal Mansour hotel in Marrakech.

The power couple held not just one but two weddings ceremonies. The first was held at The Chateau at Bukit Tinggi, a luxe resort in Pahang with over 1,300 guests.

In the same year on November 24, they had a second wedding ceremony that was more intimate, with a smaller group of close family and friends in Kyoto, Japan.

Congratulations to the couple!

This article was first published in theAsianparent.