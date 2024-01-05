Malaysians riled up after nasi goreng kambing listed among '100 worst-rated food', Singapore gets dragged

Food is a sensitive topic in Malaysia, and the locals get can get pretty defensive over it.

So when one of their local foods was put on experiential travel online guide TasteAtlas' '100 worst rated foods in the world' list, you bet they were unhappy.

The dish in question is nasi goreng kambing, which for the uninitiated, is fried rice with goat or sheep meat.

It was ranked number 48 on the controversial list, amongst other dishes like ramen burger, chocolate-covered bacon and spaghetti pie.

Malaysia's Mgag shared the post on Thursday (Jan 4) and, unsurprisingly, netizens were livid.

In the comments, some were quick to call the list "fake", while one, in disbelief, said that the taster must have gone to the wrong restaurant.

Others threw shade, saying that the person who rated the food "can't handle good spice".

Others even got a little aggressive.

One threatened arson (tongue in cheek, we hope), while another got a tad dramatic, saying: "So they have chosen death."

Yikes.

In the midst of the chaos, Singapore got dragged into it too.

A sharp-eyed netizen pointed out that our little red dot was not on the list.

And some of the comments in response to this weren't the nicest.

Several replied to this sarcastically, saying that it was not possible to vote for food that "doesn't even exist". Gasp.

One even accused our country of buying its way out of the list.

However, there was a supportive netizen who came forward and said that Singapore food wasn't mentioned because it clearly was "better".

Not its first brush with controversy

This isn't the first time a TasteAtlas post has riled up Malaysians and Singaporeans.

In September last year, TasteAtlas said that Malaysia's roti canai is the best-rated bread in the whole world.

However, its recommendation list for where to get good roti canai listed Singaporean eatery Mr and Mrs Mohgan as the number one place to try the dish.

The second on the list was The Roti Prata House, which also happens to be from Singapore.

A Malaysia eatery only makes the list at number three and it was Valentine Roti from Kuala Lumpur.

