Malaysians who work in Singapore 'walk more, go diving, start travelling', says TikToker

After working in Singapore for almost two years, Charice Cheong has noticed something about her fellow Malaysians who work in the Lion City.

In a TikTok video on April 23, she pointed out that Malaysians working here are picking up activities that Singaporeans enjoy, with one example being walking.

She explained that in Malaysia, most locals drive or use ride-hailing options such as Grab, even for short distances.

"In Singapore, we walk so much more, almost 10,000 [steps] in a day," she said.

Another thing Malaysians seem to be doing more often is eating hawker food.

"I know it's common to have kopitiams in Malaysia, but for me, I don't visit hawker [centres] as often as I do in Singapore," Charice shared.

"In Singapore, I go to hawkers far more often than when I am in Malaysia."

An activity that Charice doesn't partake in, but her Malaysian friends do, is diving.

She noticed that they would book three- or four-day trips to Pulau Tioman to take diving courses.

Her more adventurous friends would hike Mount Kinabalu, Malaysia's highest peak.

Charice also pointed out that they are travelling more and tend to book destinations that Singaporeans frequent, such as Japan and South Korea.

"[It's] a very Singaporean trait," she commented about its citizens' love for travel.

"Tell me if I'm wrong, because this is what I observe about Malaysians working in Singapore," she said, adding that these are just her opinions and the patterns she has noticed among her friends.

AsiaOne has reached out to Charice for more details.

[[nid:733108]]

melissateo@asiaone.com