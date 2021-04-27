Male foetuses are more prone to complications from Covid-19, says study

The pandemic may have been brought under control in Singapore, but it has had a jarring effect on global health. In fact, many researchers are still uncovering new causes and effects of this deadly virus. One such recent revelation has shed more light on the impact of Covid-19 and foetuses.

According to a new study published in News Medical, male foetuses are less likely to survive coronavirus infection. They may be prone to more complications than their females counterparts.

Male foetuses less likely to survive Covid-19 complications: Study

The study found that male foetuses “impair the placental immune response to Covid-19 during pregnancy". This means that male babies in their mother’s womb may be at a higher risk of complications.

The study further states that:

Males (in general and in comparison to females) are at three times higher risk for developing a serious illness related to Covid-19

Male foetuses are more likely suffer from symptomatic and serious illness while in the womb

There were clear changes in the placenta of the Covid-19 infected mum, who was carrying a male foetus. It was not only the placenta but the umbilical cord that was also affected. So, when the mums tested positive for coronavirus, there was a reduction in antibodies passing through the cord to the baby. This made the baby vulnerable.

The study observed at 38 pregnant women who tested positive for Covid-19. Half of them were carrying male babies, and the other half were carrying female babies. The split between male and female foetuses was the same.

This particular study further proves the need for extra precaution for expecting mums. But it also points to the weakness of male foetus. Let’s find out why.

Why are male foetuses considered weak?

Studies prove that women tend to naturally abort a higher percentage of male fetuses. Researchers call it culling, but they don’t know why it occurs. One theory says that during social or economic stress, a woman’s body produces a larger than normal amount of the cortisol hormone.

And male foetuses are less likely survive when a woman’s body produces excessive cortisol. This theory states that damage to male foetuses is a side effect of this hormonal stress response.

There is another study where researchers provide evidence that a woman’s body is purposely culling the males by pumping out cortisol.

Yes, to get rid of a child-to-be that is less likely to survive the difficult situation outside the womb. So this research highlights that male embryos are considered to be weak.

Irrespective of that, if you are in doubt of the strength and health of your baby, it is always advisable to consult your doctor.

Pregnancy scans at seventh, ninth, and 10th week can easily predict the survivability of the foetus. Its health and strength can depend on how well a mother takes care of her own health.

4 ways you can maintain a healthy pregnancy

Be regular with your gynae appointments: From suggesting necessary tests, to a dietary plan, to details about jabs and vaccinations, to prenatal vitamins your gynea will guide you throughout the process.

Take time off: Times are stressful and difficult. But if you’ve decided to start your family, there is never a better time than now to relax and take it easy. From going on staycations, to taking a few days off work, to meditating, you must try it all.

Be active: If you are planning your pregnancy during the pandemic, you need to make changes to your lifestyle. You need adequate sleep to help your body destress. Also ensure that you are active and engage in light exercises, daily.

Eat well: Pregnancy is the time where a boosted immunity is the most precious commodity. So work towards that so you and your baby can fight any infection. Don’t forget to include immunity booster foods such as mushrooms and garlic in your diet. You also don’t have to look far; the vegetables in your kitchen are a powerhouse to support your immune system. For instance, one cup of broccoli provides as much Vitamin C as an orange. It is also high in potassium, magnesium, zinc, and iron.

While you make these necessary changes, don’t forget to wear your masks, maintain social distancing and wash your hands frequently. Stay safe and have a happy pregnancy.

