'Malls in Asian countries are superior': Tourist praises VivoCity because it is connected to the MRT

In Singapore, several of our MRT stations such as Orchard, Tiong Bahru and Tampines are conveniently connected to shopping malls.

While many of us don't bat an eyelid at this, it apparently isn't as common as we think.

Ryan, an American content creator who goes by the TikTok handle Nomadicallyryan, shared a video about this on Sept 21.

"Malls in Asian countries are superior," he wrote in the caption.

He took the two-minute clip while strolling around VivoCity, one of the largest malls in Singapore.

"The best part of Asia is they know how to do a mall right. Every mall I go to, no matter what country, it is thriving, it is busy, it goes above ground, then it goes underground," he praised.

While filming, he admitted that he had no idea where he was because it was linked so seamlessly to the train station.

"I don't even know what this mall even is. I just took a subway and then I got off the exit and then I ended up being in the mall," he recounted.

Ryan explained to his viewers that many of the MRT stations in Singapore are linked to malls and food courts.

"It's just insane, you can get lost for hours. I have been lost for hours. But can you see? [This mall] is alive and thriving. The United States could never."

He also praised malls in Asia for being safe.

"It has a sense of safety. The people here genuinely seem happy and everyone is enjoying their time at the mall," he pointed out.

"Whereas in the United States, you're bound to either hear gun shots, a family fight, like something is going to go down. [You have] people robbing the stores. So it's a very interesting difference to see and experience."

Ryan's video has since gone viral, with more than 100,000 views and almost 300 comments, a lot of them from Singaporeans being excited at the mention of VivoCity.

Some also asked Ryan to visit other malls such as Ion Orchard, Sun Plaza and Waterway Point.

One user asked if train stations, or subways, in the US are linked to malls, to which another replied: "No lol this is purely an Asian concept."

