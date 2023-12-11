Malls of Singapore: Decked with boughs of holly and everything festive

We're on a mission to uncover what makes shopping malls in Singapore truly one-of-a-kind. Forget the typical weekend bargain hunting run, these places are packed with exciting experiences that'll keep you coming back for more.

The holiday season is in full swing, and where else but in our vibrant shopping malls can you truly immerse yourself in the festive spirit, surrounded by the sounds of cheerful Christmas hordes, sights and sounds?

Our malls go all out when December comes around, transforming into "winter" wonderlands that would make even Santa feel right at home. After all, it's the most wonderful time of the year, and these malls are here to prove it!

I12 Katong

Step into a dazzling tunnel of Christmas lights at I12 Katong and find yourself in its Christmas Magic Land. Capture the perfect festive photo, and let your kids enjoy riding the carousel and Christmas train. All you need to do is to spend $150 to secure your ticket for this festive joyride.

Jurong Point

Embark on a frosty Christmas adventure at Jurong Point, where you can craft your own merry mocktail within a chilly winter dome. A minimum spend of $80 at the mall across two same-day receipts grants you entry. You can also challenge your fam to ice-curling and catching falling icicles with every $30 spent. Top three champs get e-Vouchers!

Causeway Point

Weekends at Causeway Point this month will make feel like you're in Santa's workshop. They've got hourly snow shows, handbell performances by the Ministry Of Bellz (until Dec 17), and a massive Christmas tree – it's like a festive party on Saturdays and Sundays. And guess what? You can even jio your friends to a round of "ice" skating for just $10 – don’t forget to wear above-ankle socks.

City Square Mall

Wah, to celebrate The Smurfs' 65th anniversary, City Square Mall has transformed into a real-life Christmas-themed Smurf Village until Dec 31. Snap photos with hundreds of adorable Smurfs, partake in loads of festive fun, and meet Papa Smurf and Smurfette with a $50 spend.

Suntec City

If you're into LINE Friends characters, Suntec City is the place to be. Spend just $20 for entry into their atrium-sized "snowball pit" with mega slides, carousel swings, and cool photo spots. And when the sun sets, head outside for Suntec’s Carnival in the City with fun rides and games.

ALSO READ: Gifts that give back: Spreading holiday cheer with heartfelt presents