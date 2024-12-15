Malls of Singapore: Sleighing it with Christmas wonderland vibes

We're on a mission to uncover what makes shopping malls in Singapore truly one-of-a-kind. Forget the typical weekend bargain hunting run, these places are packed with exciting experiences that'll keep you coming back for more.

Singapore's shopping malls steal the show every December, becoming magical Christmas wonderlands during the holiday season. Huge, larger-than-life Christmas trees and fun activities make you feel like you can truly immerse yourself in that Yuletide cheer.

Make sure your phone is fully charged before you make your way down to feel the festive vibes this year.

City Square Mall

The sustainable mall is turning up the Christmas magic with its eco-friendly Christmas tree made up of more than 400 upcycled milk bottles (how cool is that?). Along with the beautiful Christmas decor, there is also a Joyful Christmas Market featuring unique gifts and seasonal goodies until Dec 29, and Santa himself will be sharing heartwarming tales on Dec 14 and 15. For durian lovers: Ms Durian's pop-up store is serving festive pastries that'll make your season sweeter.

Suntec City

Suntec City is teaming up with Pop Mart to create a Christmas extravaganza! Think exclusive collectibles, spend-and-redeem deals, and a giant Pop Mart-themed Christmas tree perfect for your holiday wefies with the fam. The little ones will enjoy the Bounce Bonanza inflatable playground, with slides, obstacle courses, and more. And for those who love a little DIY fun, sign up for the exclusive Phone Strap Workshop to craft your own Pop Bean-themed accessory.

Waterway Point

Waterway Point is hosting an open-air Christmas Market and "live" music performances until Dec 24. Stroll through the market to find delicious treats and unique gifts, then kick back and enjoy performances by talented local artists like Jason Yu and Arya Yunata. Plus, catch the award-winning SISAY ensemble from Ecuador performing enchanting South American tunes.

One Holland Village

One Holland Village is ringing in the holiday season with Line Friends-themed celebrations. Standing tall in the plaza is a 10m Christmas tree, decked out with adorable decorations inspired by the beloved characters. Prep your camera for photo ops with life-sized Line minini characters scattered throughout the mall. And don't forget the Christmas Market, where you'll find something for everyone — and even your pets!

Jewel Changi Airport

The centrepiece of the Forest Valley (where the giant indoor waterfall is) is a 16m-tall Ralph Lauren Christmas tree, complete with a winter alpine lodge draped in the brand's iconic tartan prints. On the top floor at the Canopy Park, you'll find larger-than-life installations inspired by Disney Adventure cruises featuring your favourite Disney, Pixar, and Marvel characters.

Tanglin Mall

Head down to Tanglin Mall for a fun-filled day with family and friends. For the kids, Tanglin Mall has it all — Santa's story time, jolly fun rides, and Santa's Magical Elevator, which transports families straight to Santa's home, where you can take home a keepsake photo. The iconic annual snow show is happening daily at 7.30pm (with an additional 8.30pm show on weekends) — a must-catch for a true "winter wonderland" experience in sunny Singapore.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.