Malls in Singapore you may not know exist: PLQ, Oasis Terraces, MyVillage and more

At the rate that malls are sprouting up in Paya Lebar, the district might just become the new Orchard.

There are currently six shopping malls in the vicinity, namely: Kinex (formerly OneKM Shopping Mall), Paya Lebar Square, SingPost Centre, City Plaza, Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) and Tanjong Katong complex.

In fact, one of our colleagues was surprised to hear that the newly-opened PLQ even existed.

Malls are being built faster than we can keep track, while older shopping centres are fading into obscurity.

So much so that we bet there are some you haven't heard about, both old and new.

Here's some of them:

SHAW PLAZA

Built in the late 1990s, Shaw Plaza is nothing like the cool and hip malls of the future such as Jewel Changi Airport and Funan.

However, longtime residents of the Balestier area harbour a secret about this mall that only a few are privy to — tickets for popular movies are usually available at this movie theatre, even during peak hours.

The number of empty seats means that movie-goers can watch their flicks in peace — no crying children, aunties yakking on their phones or phones flickering at maximum brightness.

Though some complain of the cinema's old age, putting up with worn-out seats is a fair trade-off for a comfortable movie-watching experience. As they say, one man's trash is another man's treasure.

Where: 360 Balestier Rd, Singapore 329783

SUN PLAZA

Sun Plaza is no mere shopping mall, for it has a condominium built right on top of it.

The sheer convenience of having everything you need right at your doorstep definitely leaves us green with envy towards residents of Sun Plaza condominium.

For those interested in buying a unit to enjoy a range of amenities at your fingertips, each unit is apparently going for around $1 million.

Where: 30 Sembawang Dr, Singapore 757713

SUNSHINE PLACE

Sunshine Place is not to be mistaken for Sunshine Plaza, the latter of which is a treasure trove of printing shops.

Given that this neighbourhood shopping centre is surrounded by HDB flats, it serves its purpose with the usual kopitiam, provision shops, tuition centres and Giant supermarket.

It is not a particularly interesting or special mall in any way, but apparently Sunshine Place houses decent chilli crab that can fulfil one's cravings without having to travel far.

Where: 475 Choa Chu Kang Ave 3, Singapore 680475

BALMORAL PLAZA

This tiny mall is often overlooked due to its proximity to the Orchard area, which is just less than 10 minutes away via bus. After all, Orchard is shopping mall heaven and caters to basically anything that you could ever want to buy.

However, Balmoral Plaza does have something that Orchard does not: authentic British grub. Smith's is a British eatery that sells fish and chips. Unlike other fish and chips found elsewhere, the fish used for this staple British dish here are halibut, haddock and cod, all of which are used in the British version.

If you have a British expat friend, you could definitely impress him by bringing him to this shop.

For non-smokers, do take note that there's the odd complaint of cigarette smell lingering in the air at this mall.

Where: 271 Bukit Timah Road, Singapore 259708

DJITSUN MALL BEDOK

This new-ish shopping complex is quite popular with the young and we can see why. There's the student-friendly 18 Chefs as well as Golden Village cinema and Cash Studio Family Karaoke.

But the main attraction is the arcade called Fat Cat Arcade — the largest arcade centre in the eastern part of Singapore.

This makes Djitsun Mall Bedok the perfect place for Easties to release any stress they have from work or school.

For the record, the first Djitsun Mall, which opened in 2013, is still located in Ang Mo Kio.

Where: 445 Bedok North Street 1, Singapore 469661

PAYA LEBAR QUARTER

Like all new and swanky malls in Singapore, Paya Lebar Quarter screams "aesthetic" and is made for Instagrammers to get that Insta-worthy shot.

All around the mall, you can find the usual neon lights against green foliage backgrounds, as well as heritage murals. To add a sweeter touch to your Instagram photos, you can buy coffee and tea from Morphine Coffee that are packaged in pretty minimalistic bottles and snap a picture with them.

Popular overseas eateries have also made their debut at this mall, such as Mom's Touch and Fong Sheng Hao.

Mom's Touch serves up South Korean fried chicken and burgers that will leave your stomach satiated while Fong Sheng Hao's charcoal grilled toast and milk tea will give you a taste of Taiwan's famous Shilin Market.

ALSO READ: What to eat at the new PLQ Mall besides Haidilao, Toastbox and Sushi Express

DESIGN ORCHARD

Do you enjoy supporting local brands? Then Design Orchard is the perfect mall for you.

Products range from designer clothing to skincare brands to snacks to housewares, ensuring that you leave Design Orchard with the perfect gift for your new foreigner friend or your patriotic parents.

On the second level, there is The Cocoon Space, a creative co-working and event space where local designers can create to their heart's content. Professional sewing facilities and machinery are available at the Makers Studio while a variety of fabrics are available at the Fabric Library.

Last but not the least, the spacious and aesthetic rooftop garden is the ideal venue for music performances by local singers and events.

Where: 250 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238905

WISTERIA MALL

This small community mall is conveniently situated at the heart of Yishun, making shopping a breeze for residents nearby. People living at Khatib also have easy access to this mall, with free daily shuttle services available to and from Khatib mrt.

Residents can dine at various eateries that Wisteria Mall has to offer, get their hair cut, buy groceries or drop their children off at Playolah — an indoor playground.

Where: 598 Yishun Ring Rd, Singapore 768698

MYVILLAGE

Foodies, keep your eyes peeled for the variety of cuisines at this shopping mall.

From delicious Italian food at The Peel 1889 to artisanal baked goods at Maison Kayser to mouth-watering ramen at Hajime Tonkatsu & Ramen, this mall will definitely tantalise your taste buds with what it has to offer.

There's even old school snacks at Cleanse Juice Bar for foodies who wish to relive their childhood memories.

Why travel around the world when you can savour a slice of gourmet heaven right here in MyVillage?

Where: 1 Maju Ave, Singapore 556679

OASIS TERRACES

With a children's waterpark, exercise yard and community garden, these communal spaces at Oasis Terraces in Punggol allow residents to attend events, connect with others and perhaps even revive that kampung spirit.

Located next to Oasis LRT station and Oasis Terraces Punggol polyclinic, this convenient hub allows Oasis residents to carry out their errands with ease.

Where: 681 Punggol Dr, Singapore 820681

APERIA MALL

This spacious mall largely caters to working adults due to its proximity to many businesses and the variety of cuisines it offers — from vegan desserts to fast food chains.

Though this shopping mall gets particularly busy during lunch hour on weekdays, it is otherwise a crowd-free mall at other times.

Visitors to this shopping mall during weekends should note that popular food places like McDonald's and Starbucks are only open on weekdays and closed on weekends.

Where: Kallang Ave, 8-12, Singapore 339509

SERENE CENTRE

Around since the early 1980s, Serene Centre has been serving the Bukit Timah community for more than 30 years. It is often visited by joggers looking for a bite after exercising at Botanic Gardens and students looking to study at McDonald's.

Unfortunately, it is a small mall that may be hard to locate for first-timers. The only attractive point of this shopping complex is the amenities it provides to nearby residents (including popular scoop shop Island Creamery) and the toy shops it offers.

Apparently, Serene Centre has one of Singapore's biggest toy stores on the second floor, Brick Station, which is dedicated to Legos and Toy Station.

Where: 10 Jln Serene, Singapore 258748

Did you recognise any of those shopping centres? Let us know if there are any other malls in Singapore worth checking out.

wongxuemin@asiaone.com