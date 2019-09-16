Malt candy to ice balls! Where to hire old school Singaporean snack carts for your wedding

Dessert booths and live food stations are both popular at weddings (we love our Peking duck live stations), but if you're looking to give your celebration a nostalgic touch, here's where to look.

JNR ENTERTAINMENT

This rental and entertainment service company has everything from popcorn machines and muah chee stalls to everyone's childhood favourite ice ball or ais kepal (a ball of ice drizzled with various syrups).

Psst: There's also Korean bingsu if you're a fan of the shaved ice dessert, as well as Thai rolled ice cream.

Visit www.jnrentertainment.com.sg

PARTY MOJO

All your night bazaar favourites can be found here.

Other than sliced ice cream, there are also ding ding candy, malt candy, kacang puteh, muah chee and the all-time favourite Potong ice cream stations!

Prefer something savoury? There's kueh pie tee, roti prata and otah. Drinks-wise, a teh tarik man will be on hand to serve up the frothy hot milk tea beverage.

Visit www.partymojo.com.sg.

WEE'S COLLECTION

PHOTO: Wee's Collection's Facebook

When it comes to presentation, Wees Collection's motto is probably go big or go home.

To shake up your reception, they'll style up a heritage-inspired setting to go along with the traditional snacks - mata-mata, Samsui woman or majie included - to shake up your wedding reception.

They also lease vintage props such as trishaws, rickshaws, pushcarts and various vintage furniture. (Check out these 8 other places you can rent props for your big day.)

Visit www.weescollection.com/

CARNIVAL EMPIRE

Not sure about you but those traditional biscuits in tin cans found in old school mama shops bring back fond memories. We're sure your guests will feel the same. And Carnival Empire has just that, alongside malt candy, tutu kueh, kacang puteh and sweet corn booths available for hire.

Visit www.carnivalempire.sg.

THE SHAKE AFFINITY

While more known for its mobile beverage service, The Shake Affinity presents their old school delights (iced gems, kacang puteh, white rabbit candy and haw flakes candy) in the prettiest wedding-worthy display.

Apothecary jars, vintage-style tea tins and other rustic accents like wood, twine, pine cones and dried flowers are available for rent to give your nostalgic dessert table a hipster charm.

Other options include a muah chee station, push cart dim sum service, and nonya kueh platters.

Visit www.theshakeaffinity.com.

FLAVOUR FAVOURS

While you won't be able to hire a booth, we just had to include Flavour Favours in the list - the company packages traditional pastries like peanut brittles, yun pian gao, gong tang and bean paste pastries. Perfect as wedding favours (you can lay them out on a table as a favour booth) or even for your Guo Da Li ceremony.

Visit www.ffavours.com.

This article was first published in Her World Online .