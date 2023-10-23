Mamma Mia! You will dance, jive, and have the time of your life

In an era dominated by slick concert production, and, horror of horrors, lip-synching, musical theatre is a genre that is refreshing and emotionally rewarding, and offers a level of authenticity that can only be achieved by the genuine, unadulterated quality of “live” singing and music. Witnessing the cast of Mamma Mia! belt out Abba’s iconic hits with real, raw, and unfiltered voices is nothing short of magical.

The show, which includes monster hits like Dancing Queen, Money, Money, Money and Take A Chance On Me, originally opened in London’s West End on April 6, 1999. It’s not hard to see why this feel-good smash hit musical — set on a Greek island and revolving around the quest of a young woman to discover the identity of her father (among three possible dads) right before her wedding — is a global phenomenon.

And the numbers don’t lie: With a staggering 65 million viewers across 16 languages, grossing over $4 billion at the box office, and premiering in 450 major cities faster than any other musical in history, the show has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

The touring production now in Singapore, and presented by BASE Entertainment Asia, is no exception.

Sara Poyzer is a worthy captain of this cast, and while she took a couple of numbers to warm up and find her groove on Opening Night (Oct 19), her portrayal of Donna Sheridan is heartfelt and emotionally resonant. Richard Standing as Sam Carmichael shines with charisma, believability, and pitch-perfect vocals. The chemistry between Jess Michelmore’s Sophie Sheridan and Christopher Foley’s Sky is palpable, with their vocal blend adding depth to their characters’ love story.

One of the show’s technical highlights is the clever use of revolving sets, manipulated by the cast, which keeps the transitions seamless and adds dynamism to the stage. The outfits are also a visual delight, with approximately 3,120 items in the theatre at any given time. Fun fact: an astounding 33,000 hand-sewn rhinestones adorn the costumes in “Super-Trouper”.

Some standout moments: Voulez-Vous delivers high-energy performances with strong vocals and tight choreography. “Slipping Through My Fingers” is a tender and emotionally charged moment. Winner Takes It All is heart-wrenching, and S.O.S. brims with yearning and passion. An exuberant surprise post-curtain call (that’s “post-credits scene” to you cinemagoers) on Opening Night on Oct 19 got everyone in the audience on their feet, warbling and wiggling with wild abandon — you’re bound to do the same.

The musical is an unmissable, campy, and well-paced three-hour journey (20-min intermission included) through a catalogue of the Swedish pop supergroup’s most infectious tunes. We can only say, thank you, ABBA, for the music — without a song or a dance, what, indeed, are we?

MAMMA MIA! runs until Nov 5, 2023 at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands. Tickets here or here.

Can't get enough of musicals? Here are more coming our way in the Lion City

Into The Woods by Pangdemonium Theatre Company

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv_Ohm5uDo3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Stephen Sondheim’s complex and enchanting musical intertwines classic fairy tale characters in a thought-provoking narrative exploring the consequences of wishes and the blurred line between happily ever after and reality.

Dates: Oct 27 to Nov 12

Venue: Singtel Waterfront Theatre at Esplanade

Tickets and more info here.

Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs by Wild Rice

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct8IVLlseDp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

This light-hearted and satirical piece written by Alfian Sa’at and Elaine Chan returns 15 years after its world premiere and features Chua Enlai as the Queen and Nadya Zaheer as Snow White.

Dates: Nov 16 to Dec 17

Venue: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre @ Wild Rice, Funan

Tickets and more info here.

Madagascar The Musical by ABA Productions

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CqyJntWNVUW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Get ready to Move It! Move It! with this lively and entertaining stage production based on the popular DreamWorks animated film, which brings the beloved characters and their adventures to life through music, dance and awesome costumes.

Dates: Jan 18 to 28, 2024

Venue: Esplanade Theatre

Tickets and more info here.

Matilda The Musical by BASE Entertainment Asia

This captivating multi-award winning stage production by the Royal Shakespeare Company brings Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s book to life, and features an extraordinary girl with telekinetic powers, who outwits her neglectful parents and tyrannical headmistress.

Dates: March 9 to 31, 2024

Venue: Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands

Tickets and more info here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.