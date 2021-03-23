Man goes viral for 'hacking' Jollibee gravy recipe - here's how you can make it at home

What's fried chicken without some good ol' gravy? And if you love fast food, you'll know that no one does it quite like Jollibee.

Well, thanks to one enterprising food blogger, you can now recreate the Filipino chain's smooth, creamy gravy from the comfort of your home and level up your fried chicken game.

Sharing his recipe on Saturday (March 20), the food blogger, who goes by Pinoy Food Boy, declared that he'd "hacked" Jollibee's cult favourite gravy. The post promptly went viral, amassing over 13,000 shares.

And if the comments are any indication of the taste, the recipe isn't too far off from the real thing.

If you're in the mood to indulge in some fried chicken and gravy here's Pinoy Food Boy's fuss-free recipe.

Ingredients

2 tbsp unsalted butter

2 tbsp flour

2 cups chicken stock

1/2 cup full cream milk

1/2 tsp soy sauce

1 tsp ground pepper

1 tsp salt (optional)

Steps

1. Melt the butter in a saucepan. Control the heat so it doesn't burn.

2. When the butter has melted, mix the flour in to make a roux.

3. Add the chicken stock. Mix until thickened.

4. Add the milk and soy sauce. Mix well.

5. Add the pepper. If the gravy is salty enough, skip the additional teaspoon of salt.

6. Enjoy with some fried chicken.

