Man lights up his Mini Electric to spread festive cheer and raise money for charity

A Mini Electric wrapped in 2,000 smart LED lights will be making rounds in the UK this festive season to raise money for three important charities in the UK, the MS Trust, Duchenne UK and Alzheimer's Society.

The car will start its five-week tour come Nov 25, 2021, spreading festive cheer through various locations around the UK, driven by Project Creator Nicholas 'Nico' Martin.

The sen-sleigh-tional project first started over three years ago, with Nico hand-wrapping his Mini in fairy-lights and displaying it in his local town of Bracknell.

However, in December 2020, without the usual Christmas switch-on displays delivering much-needed festive spirit, Nico realised he could use the Festive MINI to bring joy and positivity to people on their own doorsteps, whilst also raising awareness and over $9,140 for the MS Trust and Duchenne UK, two charities very close to his heart.

This year, Nico has introduced a guest charity spot taken up by Alzheimer's Society and he has rallied support from MINI UK, Festive Lights and Italian smart lighting company Twinkly, to up the voltage on his project and make it bigger and better than ever, with an aim of raising as much money as possible for the three special causes.

David George, Director, Mini UK said, "We're extremely humbled to be a part of Nico's fundraising project with the Festive Mini Electric. It's a wonderful idea that will bring people together, make them smile, and also raise funds for some amazing charities."

