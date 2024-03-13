Man speaks about importance of picking up hobbies as a child, sparks discussion on value of recreational classes

TikTok user Pompomyeo recently shared a clip directed to those aspiring to have children.

In the TikTok video, posted on Tuesday (March 12), he said: "Send [them] to classes."

He wasn't referring to educational classes. Instead, Pompomyeo wanted to drive home the point that kids should attend lessons to explore their hobbies.

This could be in the world of music, arts or exercise.

@pompomyeo My mom still did the best she could, now is my turn to be the best I can ♬ original sound - pompomyeo

Pompomyeo mentioned that his parents did not send him to any of such classes during his younger days—not that he holds any grudges.

"My mum still did the best she could," he said.

So growing up, Pompomyeo simply played games and watched anime shows to fill his time.

"The only musical instrument I can play is a recorder," he sighed.

There's nothing wrong with not being able to master a musical instrument, of course.

But he noted that the larger issue at hand was that Pompomyeo, now a young adult in his 20s, found himself "scrambling" to find a hobby.

He added: "I'm just a boy with years of anime knowledge in his head. And I'm not even good at computer games!"

In his TikTok profile bio, Pompomyeo included a disclaimer of sorts, warning viewers not to take his videos too seriously.

However, it seemed like his views on the importance of hobbies and classes for children struck a chord with some users.

His video has since drawn almost 200 comments, with users sharing varied views on the topic.

Some echoed his thoughts, drawing from their own personal experiences.

One user said that as their parents had "sent them to try everything and let me decide what interested me the most with zero pressure to continue, it was the best time ever!"

They added that this approach helped them discover they had a "huge interest and talent in art", to the point that they are now a full-time illustrator.

One user mentioned they attended taekwondo and swimming lessons when they were younger.

And although they did not particularly enjoy it back then, they are now grateful that their parents had sent them to these classes.

Others were swift to point out that it's never too late to pick up a new skill or hobby.

"You can start now," one TikTok user commented.

However, one parent pointed out that sometimes things don't quite work out as planned.

They had sent their daughter for piano lessons, up to grade four, but she was not particularly adept at it.

"Now still cannot play anything other than exam pieces," the parent added.

Pompomyeo also urged parents not to pressure their kids too much when it comes to these recreational activities and classes.

"If they have something better to do or they hate those classes, just let them be," he said.

Benefits of hobbies for kids

Developing hobbies and skills aren't just about killing boredom either.

Children who develop interests that are uniquely theirs often create a stronger sense of their own identity, as stated by mental health and behavioural science site Psychology Today.

Should these interests develop in childhood, there is a chance it may turn out to be hobbies sustained throughout their lives.

That said, this can be a fine line for parents to walk as it's always best for the interest to come solely from the child, as opposed to forcing a hobby onto them.

Don't underestimate the power (or illusion) of choice.

Providing children the freedom to choose activities can be a liberating experience for them.

