Man wins free wedding banquet worth over $19k with elaborate proposal involving nugget bouquet and dance to BTS song

It's no news that having a wedding in Singapore is an expensive affair. But one lucky couple will be enjoying their wedding banquet on the house thanks to their unique marriage proposal.

Titus Lim and his partner Esther Tang emerged as the winners of the Hilton Winning Marriage Proposal contest organised by Hilton Singapore Orchard, winning a free 15-table wedding lunch banquet worth over $19,320, the hotel announced on Dec 3.

The wedding banquet will be hosted at the newly renovated hotel slated to open in March 2022.

To participate in the competition, all couples had to do was submit a video of their marriage proposals.

Out of the many entries, Titus emerged champion thanks to his carefully choreographed dance to South Korean boyband BTS's hit song Dynamite.

It wasn't just any simple dance video either. Titus made the effort to shoot it at numerous locations across Singapore and even involved other dancers.

He also weaved together video messages from friends and family, and presented Esther with a bouquet of nuggets.

"Going forward, what I'd like to tell you is that let's just take a leap of faith," he said in a heartfelt speech as an emotional Esther accepted his proposal.

Other notable entries

Apart from Titus, there were other impressive contenders that caught our attention.

One man proposed to his partner, Instagram user Mabeleemay, with a dance. But instead of performing for her, he tricked her into dancing for her own proposal by telling her that they were preparing for a virtual performance for the National Arts Council Dinner and Dance.

"Two months of blood sweat and tears that eventuated to this, I guess I worked pretty hard for my own proposal too," she wrote in her Instagram post.

There was also this entry by Pfth_90, who went with a "Korean feel proposal" for his K-drama-obsessed girlfriend, Isabel Ng.

The entire set-up involved his friends and family. Even his dog had an important role in the proposal — the ring bearer

PHOTO: Instagram/pfth_90

He also went the extra mile by booking the large screen outside Wisma Atria to play his confession video.

Another man, who goes by Eighthusky on Instagram, surprised his partner with an impromptu trip to Germany during the pandemic.

To hide the ring box during the trip, he even had to wrap it in layers of socks so that his partner wouldn't find it. Smart.

melissateo@asiaone.com