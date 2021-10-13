Mandai Wildlife Group rebrands: River Safari now known as River Wonders; Jurong Bird Park to be replaced by Bird Paradise

If you've stumbled onto the Wildlife Reserves Singapore page today (Oct 13) and thought your eyes were playing tricks on you, do not be alarmed.

Now known as Mandai Wildlife Group, the corporate entity rolled out a rebranding of its new identity as well as introduced new logos for all its parks.

Among the significant changes, River Safari, home to giant pandas Kai Kai, Jia Jia, and their newborn cub, is now known as River Wonders.

River Safari has changed its name to River Wonders. PHOTO: Mandai Wildlife Group

According to a statement released today by the Group, the name change is to "better reflect the experience it offers of taking guests on a meandering walk through the aquatic world of freshwater habitats".

There will also be a new attraction — Rainforest Wild — that locals and tourists can look forward to. Rainforest Wild will offer park explorations within a rainforest setting where "habitat, adventure and animals are weaved together into one compact experience".

With the Mandai precinct set to house all five zoological parks, the Jurong Bird Park will also be making way for a new sanctuary, Bird Paradise, slated to open by next year.

New logos for all existing and upcoming parks. PHOTO: Mandai Wildlife Group

Dedicated to bird conservation, the park will house one of the largest numbers of threatened avian species under human care.

Among other enhancements to be made are a new amphitheatre at the Night Safari and a revamped children's play area — KidzWorld — at the Singapore Zoo.

An artist's impression of the new Kidzworld at the Singapore Zoo. PHOTO: Mandai Wildlife Group

Two other entities, Mandai Nature and Mandai Global, have also been launched in tandem.

Mandai Nature, jointly established by Temasek and Mandai Wildlife Group, will scale up conservation efforts, while Mandai Global will establish and operate new lines of business in the experience economy, ecotourism, edutainment, and green technology.

The Mandai precinct is set to be ready by 2024, with the entire brand changeover expected to complete by end 2022.

With the rebranding, the Mandai Wildlife Group's new tagline is "Come to life", which serves as both an invitation to the wildlife experiences at the parks, as well as a call to take action and protect the planet.

Said Group CEO, Mike Barclay: “Mandai Wildlife Group is committed to the vision of thriving wildlife and human communities living side-by-side, in well-functioning ecosystems.

"Our rebranding comes at a critical time when action is urgently needed to mitigate climate change and reverse the devastating decline in the earth’s biodiversity.”

candicecai@asiaone.com