Mandala. The Bay.: Instagram-worthy 5-bedroom house in Bali to stay at your next vacation

PHOTO: Instagram/mandalaplaces
Home & Decor

When asked to name a beach holiday destination, chances are that Bali comes to mind.

Like you, however, plenty more share the same thought, which is why the resorts and beaches of the Indonesian island are always crowded.

If you want the same idyllic experience sans the manic crowd, Mandala. The Bay. is a name you should commit to memory.

Mandala. The Bay. is the fourth property by Singapore-based hospitality group M.Developments, as part of The Mandala residences. The other three properties are located in Canggu and Uluwatu in Bali.

The five-bedroom house on Nusa Lembongan island is only a 30-minute speed boat ride from the east coast of Bali, but judging from its many untouched beaches and quiet clear waters, it may as well be a world away.

The Mandala residences are united by the group's design-led commitment, so the interiors of this residence are simply picturesque.

Designed by inhouse studio Superlatives, in collaboration with James Brown of Adelaide-based UFO Agencies, the 13,000sq ft house blends traditional Balinese architecture with modernist interiors.

A master bedroom housed in a Joglo structure - a traditional Javanese roof carved from teak is one of the standout interior features.

Shaded by frangipani trees and bougainvillea bushes, guests will invariably gravitate towards alfresco dining throughout their stay in the garden pergola.

The villa also boasts an outdoor bar, an ocean-view swimming pool and a cliff-edge fire pit surrounded by banquette seats carved from rock.

There's also an extensive list of activities such as private yoga classes, surf lessons and snorkelling that is available to guests.

This unique Bali experience will appeal to holiday-makers who really want some quality R&R, and judging by the reviews so far, Mandala.The Bay. has won over some sun-kissed hearts.

Mandala Bali is located at Jalan Sandy Bay, Jungutbatu, Nusapenida, Kabupaten Klungkung, Bali 80771, Indonesia.

This article was first published in Home & Decor

