The Mandala Weekender party debuts at F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022 weekend

Glamorous post-race parties are par for the course in every Formula One Singapore Grand Prix season. Joining stalwarts such as Amber Lounge, Ce La Vi and Marquee Singapore in the F1 party line-up is Mandala Weekender, Mandala Club’s first music event and foray into the Formula One party scene.

Launched by the exclusive private member’s club in collaboration with Marina Bay Sands, the Mandala Weekender is a three-day party taking over Hall C of the Sands Expo and Convention Centre from Sept 30 to Oct 2.

World-class music and hospitality

In addition to the crowd-pleasing headliners brought in by the F1 Singapore Grand Prix, the Mandala Presents team has added more global music stars for their first music-centric event. Fans of American hip-hop and house music can look forward to a star-studded lineup, including rapper Rae Sremmurd, singer Kelis (of Milkshake fame), legendary DJs Armand van Helden, Louie Vega and more.

Racing fans can catch the live broadcast of the F1 qualifying race at the party as it will be broadcasted in real time on the big screen on Saturday night. After the racing action, chill out to tunes by legendary house music DJs, who will turn up the atmosphere with their high octane beats.

For an elevated luxury experience, VIP tables are available for a party of 10. With a minimum spend of $5,000, guests who opt for the VIP tables are entitled to a beverage package including champagne, vodka and mixers.

The exclusive Mandala Genesis 250 NFT pass

The Mandala Weekender event also marks the Mandala Club’s first foray into the NFT realm. The NFT comes in the form of the Mandala Genesis 250 pass, an exclusive ticket to an ultimate VIP experience at the Mandala Weekender party. Only 250 NFTs — or passes — are up for sale. The NFT ticket provides access to benefits such as having a rooftop view of the race.

Zaran Vachha, Mandala Masters and Mandala Presents Managing Director, says: We want to kick off the F1 festivities with an unforgettable show that will leave our guests wanting more, and also commemorate the spirit of joie de vivre that the Mandala Club is famous for. We are out to make a splash for our guests, and it will be the start of things to come.”

The Mandala Weekender party will be held on three days — Sept 30 to Oct 2 from 10.30pm till 4am. Each night will host up to 2,000 attendees, ticket prices start from $118 for general admission and $5,000 for VIP tables.

This article was first published in The Peak.