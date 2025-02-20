Manhattan Fish Market closes last Singapore outlet in Northpoint City

Manhattan Fish Market has reportedly closed its last outlet at Northpoint City in Singapore.

While the seafood restaurant did not appear to announce the closure on its website or social media channels, a search on Google Maps showed that the outlet was listed as "permanently closed", with no other outlets in Singapore shown to be open.

Online media sources have noted that the chain restaurant's sole remaining outlet in Yishun had shuttered last week.

An attempt by AsiaOne to locate its outlets on the website was also met with an error message. Its last post on Instagram and Facebook was on Nov 22, 2023.

Manhattan Fish Market was known for offering fish and chips, among other grilled and battered seafood with side dishes.

Facebook user Shei Del Rosario, who identified herself has a former manager at the eatery, also posted a Reel about the closure on Feb 12.

The chain eatery used to have as many as 10 outlets spread across Singapore, reported Vulcan Post.

These included branches at Tampines Mall, Changi City Point, Suntec City and Kallang Wave mall before they gradually closed down.

A search online showed that Manhattan Fish Market is still operating in Malaysia, where the restaurant chain first started.

In 2009, its business rival, Fish & Co, was awarded $269,000 in damages by the High Court over long-running spat with Manhattan Fish Market and a former employee over the use of confidential information, with allegations that the latter had copied Fish & Co's concepts for use in Manhattan Fish Market's restaurants.

AsiaOne has reached out to Manhattan Fish Market for more information.

