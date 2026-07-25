Manual or automatic driving licence: Which should you choose in Singapore?

Learning to drive is an exciting milestone, but before booking your first lesson, there's one important decision to make. Should you take a manual or an automatic driving licence?

In Singapore, both licence types allow you to drive legally, but they offer different levels of flexibility and come with their own advantages. While automatic cars have become the norm in recent years, a manual licence still provides additional driving privileges that some motorists may find valuable.

If you're unsure which option is right for you, here's what you need to know before making your decision.

What's the difference between a manual and automatic driving licence?

The biggest difference comes down to the type of vehicle you're allowed to drive.

A Class 3 driving licence allows you to drive both manual and automatic cars, giving you greater flexibility should you ever need to drive either transmission.

A Class 3A driving licence is restricted to automatic vehicles only. If you pass your driving test in an automatic car, you won't be permitted to drive a manual vehicle unless you later obtain a Class 3 licence.

For many learners, this is the biggest factor when deciding which route to take.

Why choose a manual driving licence?

A manual driving licence offers the greatest flexibility. Since it allows you to drive both manual and automatic vehicles, you won't have to worry about licence restrictions if your circumstances change in the future.

A manual licence may also be useful if your job requires driving different types of vehicles or if you intend to rent a car overseas, where manual transmission vehicles are still widely available in some countries.

Learning to drive a manual car also helps drivers develop a better understanding of clutch control, gear selection and how a vehicle responds under different driving conditions. Some motorists enjoy the greater sense of control that comes with driving a manual transmission.

However, learning to drive a manual car is generally more challenging. Coordinating the clutch, accelerator and gear changes takes practice, and learners may require more time to become comfortable before taking the practical driving test.

Why choose an automatic driving licence?

For many Singaporeans, an automatic driving licence is the more practical choice.

Automatic cars are easier to learn because there is no clutch pedal or manual gear shifting. This allows learners to focus more on steering, observation and road awareness instead of coordinating multiple controls.

Driving an automatic vehicle is also more comfortable in Singapore's stop-and-go traffic, where frequent gear changes in a manual car can become tiring during peak hours.

Another advantage is that almost all new electric vehicles, hybrids and many modern petrol cars are automatic. If you're planning to buy a newer vehicle after obtaining your licence, chances are it will already have an automatic transmission.

Which licence is more future-proof?

The automotive industry is steadily moving towards automatic transmissions.

Electric vehicles do not require manual gearboxes, and many manufacturers have stopped producing manual versions of their newer models. As more drivers switch to EVs and hybrid vehicles, automatic cars are expected to become even more common in Singapore.

That said, a manual licence still provides the flexibility to drive both transmission types, making it the more versatile qualification.

Which licence should you choose?

There isn't a one-size-fits-all answer. The right choice depends on your needs and future plans.

If you value flexibility, may drive overseas or simply want the ability to drive any passenger car, a manual licence is worth considering despite the steeper learning curve.

On the other hand, if your goal is to obtain your licence as efficiently as possible and you expect to drive modern cars in Singapore, an automatic licence is likely to meet all your daily driving needs.

Whichever option you choose, becoming a safe, confident and responsible driver is ultimately far more important than the type of transmission you learn on.

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This article was first published in Motorist.