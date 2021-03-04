March 2021 COE results: Increase in premiums for Cat A & D

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for March 2021, Cat A closed at $41,996, Cat B at $45,001, Cat C at $37,513, Cat D at $7,752 and Cat E at $47,001.
Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) took a climb by $995, closing this exercise at $41,996. It received 1,175 bids in total.
Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) fell steadily by $1,001 from the last exercise. It closed at $45,001 and received 1,121 bids in total.
Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) saw a healthy dip. It is now $3,377 lesser than the previous exercise. It closed at $37,513 and received 480 bids in total.
Cat D (Motorcycles) received 707 bids in total. It went up by $252, closing this exercise at $7,752.
Finally, Cat E (Open Category) closed this exercise at $47,001 and saw a decrease of $505. It received 450 bids in total.
Here’s a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for March 2021:
This article was first published in Motorist.