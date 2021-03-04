March 2021 COE results: Increase in premiums for Cat A & D

Ivan Tan
Motorist
PHOTO: The Straits Times

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for March 2021, Cat A closed at $41,996, Cat B at $45,001, Cat C at $37,513, Cat D at $7,752 and Cat E at $47,001.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) took a climb by $995, closing this exercise at $41,996. It received 1,175 bids in total.

Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW) fell steadily by $1,001 from the last exercise. It closed at $45,001 and received 1,121 bids in total.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) saw a healthy dip. It is now $3,377 lesser than the previous exercise. It closed at $37,513 and received 480 bids in total.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 707 bids in total. It went up by $252, closing this exercise at $7,752.

Finally, Cat E (Open Category) closed this exercise at $47,001 and saw a decrease of $505. It received 450 bids in total.

Here’s a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for March 2021:

Category

Current COE premium
(March 2021 1st Bidding)

Previous COE premium
(February 2021 2nd Bidding)
 

Difference
 

A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW

$41,996

$41,001

$995

(+2.43 per cent)

B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW

$45,001

$46,002

$1,001

(-2.17 per cent)

C – Goods Vehicle & Bus

 $37,513

$40,890

$3,377

(-8.26 per cent)

D – Motorcycle

 $7,752

$7,500

$252

(+3.36 per cent)

E – Open

 $47,001
 

$47,506

 $505
(-1.06 per cent)

This article was first published in Motorist.

#Lifestyle #Cars #COE