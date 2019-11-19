Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not 'spark joy'

The most expensive item sold is a brass tool holder that costs $275 (S$374).
PHOTO: Instagram/ mariekondo, KonMari
Joey Lee
Joey Lee
AsiaOne

Decluttering queen Marie Kondo's latest announcement that she's opening an online store has riled fans worldwide and sparked anything but joy.

The household name who rose to international fame with her KonMari method that's been used to tidy homes across the globe, launched her web store on Monday (Nov 18).

Said to contain "a collection of [her] favourite things and items that spark joy", on sale are an assortment of lifestyle products, including a pair of leather room shoes costing US$206 (S$280), a flower bouquet tote bag that's US$42 and a US$96 ladle.

The most expensive item found is a US$275 brass kitchen utensil holder while the cheapest is a ceramic chopstick that's US$8.

The bestselling author and star of hit Netflix show Tidying Up With Marie Kondo gained fame for promoting the idea of cleaning out homes of unnecessary items. Now, disappointed fans are saying that this latest move is ironic because she's selling "expensive clutter".

"Marie Kondo, who told you to throw away everything you own, apparently wants you to repopulate your now empty life with vaguely minimalist-looking junk that you, of course, buy from her," one Twitter user wrote.

An announcement on Facebook posted hours ago has also elicited mostly negative comments, many of which call Kondo a sell-out and complaining about the items being overpriced.

I’m so excited to introduce the shop at KonMari. Many people have asked what I use in my everyday life. This online shop...

Posted by Marie Kondo on Monday, 18 November 2019

One user lamented: "I feel this does not equate to your philosophy and causes you to just become another salesperson hawking the latest and greatest fad. I will say some items are reasonable, but most items are so expensive and overpriced."

Another fan wrote: "I love what you do, but unfortunately your products are incredibly expensive. They would not spark joy for my bank account."

The store, which only ships to the US for now, was launched weeks after Japan's biggest e-commerce site, Rakuten, announced a partnership with Kondo.

In a message posted on her website, Kondo announced that her tidying method is not about getting rid of things — it's about heightening one's sensitivity of what brings you joy.

"Once you've completed your tidying, there is room to welcome meaningful objects, people and experiences into your life,'' the post states.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kondo said she was not trying to promote consumerism, claiming the idea for the store's conception came from people who asked her what items she liked to have around the house.

"If the bowl that you're using currently sparks joy for you, I don't encourage replacing it at all," she said.

joeylee@asiaone.com

More about
Online Shopping e-commerce celebrities

TRENDING

Here&#039;s a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one&#039;s ever told you about
Here's a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one's ever told you about
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee&#039;s surname
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee's surname
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not &#039;spark joy&#039;
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not 'spark joy'
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
10-year-old Singaporean boy drowns in swimming pool aboard Genting Dream cruise ship
Singaporean boy, 10, drowns in swimming pool aboard cruise ship
Latest &#039;loophole&#039; in PMD footpath ban sees rider rolling on top of sheltered walkway
Latest 'loophole' in PMD footpath ban sees rider rolling on top of sheltered walkway
Former UFC star KO&#039;d by spectacular &#039;rolling thunder&#039; kick
Former UFC star KO'd by spectacular 'rolling thunder' kick
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok&#039;s newest obsession
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok's newest obsession
It&#039;s a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
It's a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)
HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts &amp; other deals this week
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts & other deals this week
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
15 best JB shopping malls (old &amp; new): Ultimate guide to Johor Bahru shopping
15 best JB shopping malls (old & new): Ultimate guide to Johor Bahru shopping

Home Works

Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Kite string slashes 2 women in neck in China park
Kite string slashes 2 women in neck in China park
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on

SERVICES