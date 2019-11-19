Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not 'spark joy'

Decluttering queen Marie Kondo's latest announcement that she's opening an online store has riled fans worldwide and sparked anything but joy.

The household name who rose to international fame with her KonMari method that's been used to tidy homes across the globe, launched her web store on Monday (Nov 18).

Said to contain "a collection of [her] favourite things and items that spark joy", on sale are an assortment of lifestyle products, including a pair of leather room shoes costing US$206 (S$280), a flower bouquet tote bag that's US$42 and a US$96 ladle.

The most expensive item found is a US$275 brass kitchen utensil holder while the cheapest is a ceramic chopstick that's US$8.

The bestselling author and star of hit Netflix show Tidying Up With Marie Kondo gained fame for promoting the idea of cleaning out homes of unnecessary items. Now, disappointed fans are saying that this latest move is ironic because she's selling "expensive clutter".