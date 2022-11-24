Season for sparkles: Guide to hosting a dazzling Christmas party this year with these Black Friday deals

As we start counting down to the end of November, it also means one thing – the festive season is right around the corner.

If you're set to host guests this holiday season but are not sure where to start, this guide will be your best bet to transform your home into a sparkly Christmas wonderland.

And as they say, the early bird catches the worm. With only one month left before the festive season, get a head start on your holiday prep by making the most of the Black Friday offers happening now!

From today till Nov 28, buy one and get the second item at half price at shopping haven Marks & Spencer – applicable across womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, home and beauty. Some food and wine items will have special promotions, so do keep a lookout too.

Whether it is clothing, home and lifestyle, or even food and wine, there's no better time to start stocking up on all your party essentials.

1. Look the part

As party hosts, you're in charge of setting the mood for the party. And the best way to get into the festive mood is by dressing the part.

If you're not sure where to start looking, Marks & Spencer's stylish array of party wear has got you covered.

For the ladies looking to make a statement, the Star Print Midi Waisted Dress ($89.90) and Star Print Button Through Midi Smock Dress ($109.90) are classic pieces you can easily throw on for an effortless look. Both dresses are cut in a relaxed fit and silhouette, so you don't have to worry about it getting in the way of your hosting duties.

The Star Print Midi Waisted Dress ($89.90) and Star Print Button Through Midi Smock Dress ($109.90) are stunning yet fuss-free options.

PHOTO: Marks & Spencer

For a more casual look, the Sequin Collared Long Sleeve Shirt ($119.90) or Sequin Round Neck Regular Fit Top ($69.90) will be sure to bedazzle your guests and remain as comfortable staples in your wardrobe even after the holiday season.

Opt for the Sequin Collared Long Sleeve Shirt ($119.90) and Sequin Round Neck Regular Fit Top ($69.90) for more casual looks.

PHOTO: Marks & Spencer

Be it menswear, womenswear or even kids wear, Marks & Spencer's extensive catalogue will get your entire family suited up and ready to party. What's more, this Black Friday season, buy any clothing item and get a second item at 50 per cent off – time to get busy shopping!

2. Create a festive atmosphere

Ah, nothing evokes the festivities more than the familiar scents of Christmas. Just think fresh peppermint, woody cinnamon sticks and buttery gingerbread.

Make your home smell like Christmas with Marks & Spencer's series of light-up scented candles.

Available in both soothing herbal scents and warm amber scents, each candle retails for $22.90. When the wick is lit, the candles feature either a stunning city skyline with shimmering glitter, or a starry and snowy Christmas night scene – bound to mesmerise all your guests.

Get the Light Up Candles at $22.90 each.

PHOTOS: Marks & Spencer

Go for the London, Paris or New York Light Up Scented Candle if you can't resist lavender, eucalyptus, vetiver or cedar wood notes; for those who fancy richer notes of vanilla, pepper, tonka bean and amber, you may find the Winter Light Up Scented Candle, and Mandarin, Cinnamon & Clove Light Up Candle right up your alley.

While you're at it, take the chance to jazz up your Christmas tree with some timeless ornaments, such as the Hanging Crown & Corgis and Applique Soldier Decorations. Get these eye-catching pieces at $22.90 per pack of three to add some spice to your tree.

The Hanging Crown & Corgis and Applique Soldier Decorations are available in packs of three ($22.90).

PHOTOS: Marks & Spencer

Don't have space for a tree at home? Fret not, you just need a couple of statement pieces to elevate your space. One such piece is the brightly-coloured, wooden Musical Nutcracker Decoration ($59.90) which plays festive tunes that will get your guests in the holiday mood.

The Musical Nutcracker Decoration ($59.90) plays festive tunes to amp up the holiday mood.

PHOTO: Marks & Spencer

Another way is to swap out your sofa cushions for the Velvet Joy Embroidered Bolster Cushion ($52.90). Made from plush velvet fabric, these cushions feature embroidered lettering and a scattering of sequins that will add sparkle to your home.

Swap out your cushions for the Velvet Joy Embroidered Bolster Cushion ($52.90) to instantly add some holiday cheer.

PHOTO: Marks & Spencer

With any purchase of Marks & Spencer's home products, you can get a second item at 50 per cent off, so there's no reason to hold back now!

Finally, for the finishing touch, remember to press play on that Christmas Spotify playlist. It seems to be an unspoken rule that Christmas music is only for the month of December, so relish in some Mariah Carey or Michael Buble while you can.

3. Prepare a hearty holiday feast

No doubt about it, food is the most essential part of any party. If you're looking to blow your guests away, you should probably include more than just the traditional roast turkey, honey-baked ham and log cake in your dinner menu.

The sweet yet savoury mince pie is one such underrated festive delicacy. Juicy and bursting with flavour, fruity mincemeat is encased in a decadent, buttery shortcrust pastry. Get the 6 All Butter Mince Pies for a classic option, or the gluten-free Made Without 4 Mince Pies for the more health-conscious guests.

The 6 All Butter Mince Pies will be a delight for your guests.

PHOTO: Marks & Spencer

Enjoy 20 per cent off when you mix and match any two mince pie products. The mince pies retail from $11.90 so grab them while they're available!

Of course, don't forget to stock up on some alcohol, commonly referred to as a party staple.

Flavoured with warming spices, rich and fruity mulled wine is the perfect way to usher in the holiday cheer. Get any two bottles of mulled wine for only $49.90, or mix and match any two bottles from Marks & Spencer's wine selection and get the second bottle at 50 per cent off.

Get any two bottles of mulled wine for only $49.90.

PHOTO: Marks & Spencer

Or mix and match any two bottles from Marks & Spencer's wine selection and get the second bottle at 50 per cent off.

PHOTO: Marks & Spencer

One last tip: place some easy-to-eat food on the living room table so guests can help themselves freely without feeling paiseh.

Snacks and confectionery like the Starry Night Shortbread Selection Tin ($44.90), Swiss Mountain Truffle Assortment Light Up Tin ($39.90), Percy Pig Biscuit Tin ($24.90) and Percy Pig Piggy Bank with Pennies ($19.90) are bound to be a hit with both young and old.

The Starry Night Shortbread Selection Tin retails at $44.90.

PHOTO: Marks & Spencer

Chocolate lovers will enjoy the Swiss Mountain Truffle Assortment Light Up Tin ($39.90).

PHOTO: Marks & Spencer

The Percy Pig Biscuit Tin ($24.90) and Percy Pig Piggy Bank with Pennies ($19.90) will be a hit with all Percy Pig fans.

PHOTO: Marks & Spencer

Spoilt for choice? With Marks & Spencer's Black Friday offer happening now, it may be wiser to just get everything your heart desires – simply mix and match any two selected tins to get 20 per cent off.

4. Host a gift exchange

What's a Christmas party without a game of Secret Santa or White Elephant?

While the million-dollar question of what to buy often leaves one stumped, Marks & Spencer's extensive range of gifting options allows you to put those worries aside. No matter whose name you've picked, rest assured that they'll be walking away happy – check out this video for some quick gift inspo!

Thoughtfully packaged and aesthetically pleasing, gift sets are a no-brainer for the holiday season. For instance, the Apothecary Bedtime Ritual Bag Gift ($79.90) and Apothecary Calm Hand Wash and Lotion Duo ($29.90) are perfect for all your friends who can use a soothing self-care session.

Alternatively, the Mandarin, Clove & Cinnamon Scenting Set ($35.90) is a more festive option, consisting of a mini candle, diffuser and room spray – all in Marks & Spencer's iconic zesty and sweet fragrance.

The Apothecary Bedtime Ritual Bag Gift ($79.90) and Apothecary Calm Hand Wash and Lotion Duo ($29.90) (left), as well as the Mandarin, Clove & Cinnamon Scenting Set ($35.90) make great gift options.

PHOTOS: Marks & Spencer

Stocked with yummy treats for each day of December, an Advent Calendar (from $13.90) is yet another fun gift idea, especially for the little ones. A word of caution though, you'll be spoilt for choice with the various advent calendars available at Marks & Spencer.

Popular options include the Where's Wally Advent Calendar with 24 festive milk chocolate shapes, as well as the Percy Pig Milk Chocolate Advent Calendar that has 24 Percy Pig-shaped milk chocolate shapes and a bag of soft fruit flavour gummies for Christmas Day.

Marks & Spencer's assortment of advent calendars will leave you spoilt for choice.

PHOTO: Marks & Spencer

Both kids and those young at heart will find the adorable Percy Pig series absolutely irresistible. Boasting a versatile selection of Percy Pig Mist ($8.50), Percy Pig Shower Gel ($9.90), Christmas Percy Shaped Mug ($19.90) and Percy Pig Mini Cracker ($13.90), there's bound to be something for everyone.

Fans of Percy Pig will find it hard to resist the adorable Percy Pig Mist ($8.50), Percy Pig Shower Gel ($9.90), Christmas Percy Shaped Mug ($19.90) and Percy Pig Mini Cracker ($13.90).

PHOTO: Marks & Spencer

If you intend to get any of Marks & Spencer's beauty products for your loved ones, great news, you can now get a second item at only half price. Why not grab one for yourself too, for some well-deserved self-care?

All you need under one roof

Planning a Christmas party is no walk in the park; but with Marks & Spencer as a convenient one-stop shop, you'll be sparing little to no sweat.

Simply drop by any Marks & Spencer store to pick up all your party essentials. If heading down is too much effort, feel free to order your clothing and home items via their website, or food and wine through their app.

Marks & Spencer's Black Friday offer is only till Nov 28, so get all your shopping done within the next few days to enjoy the greatest savings!

For more festive updates, be sure to stay tuned to Marks & Spencer's Facebook and Instagram pages.

This article is brought to you in partnership with Marks & Spencer.

yukiling@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.