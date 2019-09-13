Marry like a celeb! 6 luxurious Bali resorts these Asian stars got wed at

EDWIN SIU AND PRISCILLA WONG, SIX SENSES ULUWATU

While they had legally wed in April 2018, and held a private ceremony in New Zealand, TVB stars Edwin Siu, 41, and Priscilla Wong, 37, eventually held a beautiful resort wedding celebration with a stunning rustic theme in Bali, Indonesia.

Held at the brand-new luxury clifftop resort Six Senses Uluwatu, the couple pledged their love with intimate ocean-front solemnisation under clear blue skies with family and friends in attendance.

ALYSSA CHIA AND XIU JIE KAI, BVLGARI RESORT BALI

Taiwanese stars Alyssa Chia and Xiu Jie Kai had a gorgeous seaside wedding at the lavish Bvlgari Resort Bali surrounded by their closest friends and family last November, three years after registering their marriage (it was delayed as Alyssa got pregnant with their first child, Bubu).

Their daughters, 3 year-old Bubu and one-year-old Bobo were flower girls at the ceremony. Alyssa’s first child from her previous marriage, 12-year-old Angelina, was also present to lend a hand. At the dinner reception, singer Jam Hsiao serenaded guests while actors Mark Chao and Ou Han-Sheng hit up the dance floor.

KEVIN CHENG & GRACE CHAN, BVLGARI RESORT BALI

The latest celebrity couple to get hitched at the Bvlgari Resort Bali is Kevin Cheng and Grace Chan.

The TVB stars tied the knot last Sunday (Aug 12, 2018) at the luxury resort, which is a harmonious blend of traditional Balinese and modern Italian elements.

Perched 150m above the sea, it comes with a plethora of spectacular wedding venues including the Bvlgari Wedding Chapel, a floating platform, the pristine beach as well as the Bvlgari Villa for a more personal ambience.

RUBY LIN & WALLACE HUO, BVLGARI RESORT BALI

Happy Wedding day for Wallace Huo and Ruby Lin 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/aip3qSM82n — irfa_sagara (@IrfaLatifah) July 31, 2016

In 2016, Taiwanese actress Ruby Lin officially became Mrs Wallace Huo. The celebrity couple took to the floating altar atop the Water Pond to exchange vows, against the mesmerising backdrop of the sparkling waters and endless horizon.

KEN CHU & VIVIEN HAN, THE MULIA

With its iconic Oasis Pool flanked by Balinese-inspired statues, sprawling grounds and lavish furnishings, it's no wonder the suite-only resort has continued to be an award-winning property.

When actor and former F4 member Ken Chu married actress Vivien Han, the pair decided on the luxurious resort. They had a solemnisation ceremony at the resort's Eternity Chapel, a floating glass chapel perched in the middle of a water feature, the Mulia Lake. For the reception afterwards, the Grand Ballroom was transformed into a star-themed affair.

NICKY WU & CECILIA LIU, AYANA RESORT & SPA BALI

#BALI NEWS - Nicky Wu and Cecilia Liu Shishi exchange vows in grand wedding in Bali -… https://t.co/kl9fSKSImc pic.twitter.com/d42cFOsZk0 — Warta Bali (@WartaBali) March 23, 2016

Anyone's who been to Bali would have heard of or probably made a trip to the famous Rock Bar, which is located at the Ayana Resort & Spa Bali.

Hong Kong star Nicky Wu and Chinese actress Cecilia Liu pledged their vows at SKY, the resort's multi-purpose event space, decking the space out in thousands of pastel blooms for an ethereal affair.

YANG MI & HAWICK LAU, AYANA RESORT & SPA BALI

PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/Marcus Sim

Taking their onscreen romance off-screen, Chinese star Yang Mi and Hong Kong actor Hawick Lau threw a million-dollar bash (HKD) at the Ayana Resort & Spa Bali in 2014.

DENISE KELLER & ROBERT GAXIOLA, BANYAN TREE UNGASAN

Congratulations Denise Keller on your wedding! Behind the scenes at #BanyanTreeUngasan. http://t.co/aG0FGstcWo pic.twitter.com/s3xK2XcE5R — Banyan Tree Hotels (@Banyan_Tree) July 15, 2015

The 5-star resort sited in the Uluwatu area of Bali played host to Denise Keller's nuptials. The producer, travel presenter, yoga trainer and former MTV DJ tied the knot to Robert Gaxiola,co-founder of independent advertising agency Mangham Gaxiola, with a beautiful gold, peach and blush wedding.

"The atmosphere was magical and beautiful. If I could do it all over again, I would have liked to have more time at the Banyan Tree because it is truly spectacular." - Denise Keller

MAX LOONG & SEPIDEH HAFTGOLI, KHAYANGAN ESTATE

Fly Entertainment artiste, host, actor as well as co-owner of several establishments Max Loong and former Miss Iran, film producer and blogger Sepideh Haftgoli tied the knot with five days of celebrations at this gorgeous cliffside venue in Uluwatu, Bali.

With tranquil tropical settings and a remote location, it's perfect for weary urbanites looking to disconnect from the rest of the world.

Accommodation-wise, the intimate space has just 10 antique wooden Javanese houses, each furnished with modern luxury amenities.

This article was first published in Her World Online .