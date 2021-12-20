Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy X Adidas collaboration is out of this world

One of the biggest surprises in the video game world is that of Square Enix and Eidos Montreal's Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Questionable marketing aside, the heart and soul of its story combined with fun gameplay made for an excellent game, and now, a new galaxy awaits our heroes.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will be collaborating with Adidas for a new shoe collection that will arrive in the first half of 2022.

Each of the Guardians will be getting kicks inspired by them, with Star-Lord having the honour of two pairs, all designed by Adidas Senior Designer James Liu.

Star-Lord - Forum Hi 84 and Forum Mid

Star-Lord #1. PHOTO: Adidas

Star-Lord #2. PHOTO: Adidas

Star-Lord has an old-school charm and is an expert in galactic combat and battle techniques; similarly, the Forum mid has an undeniable retro appeal and is a proven contender in its own area of expertise.

Gamora - ZX 2K Boost 2.0

Gamora. PHOTO: Adidas

Gamora is known across the universe as being a warrior with unmatched strength, speed and skill - and also for her lineage to the MCU game-changer Thanos.

The ZX 2K Boost, the most recent silhouette to bear the iconic ZX moniker, is sleek and sharp like Gamora's blades and takes colour and material references from her armour and appearance.

Drax - Ozelia

Drax. PHOTO: Adidas

Drax is fierce and headstrong, with superhuman strength and a formidable human-mutate physique. The Ozelia, is built like a classic sneaker but features amplified characteristics like a maximal midsole and molded panels and lines that draw similar visuals to Drax's brutish form.

Groot - NMD R1

Groot. PHOTO: Adidas

To capture the essence of the plant-life superbeing that is Groot, we started with the rugged trail version of the modern classic NMD R1. Unique to the style is a lugged outsole which helps to naturally grip the floor, and the mud-guard that runs along the bottom of the shoe helps protect the foot.

Adding to this, we used a two-tone knit in shades of brown as a nod to Groot's roots for the upper, and an embroidered detail featuring 'I am Groot' in an alien language featured in the game.

Rocket - ZX 1K Boost

Rocket. PHOTO: Adidas

Rocket Racoon is a weapons specialist, elite marksman, and master tactician, who takes on amplified abilities from its racoon counterparts.

We started with the ZX 1K Boost silhouette as a base — it's a modern interpretation of a familiar style, using the latest technology for optimal performance.

We added technical features like speed lacing, and high-vis reflective elements inspired by Rocket Racoon's weaponry.

"A key starting point for the design of each sneaker was the unique visual cues from each of the characters — whether it's the stitching details on Star-Lord's leather jacket, Groot's earthy colour palette, or Drax's unmistakable tattoos," added Liu about the collaboration.

"From there, we wanted to inlay various design discovery elements that helped further bring the story of each character to life. Bringing it all together across the collection are unique signifiers for this original take on Guardians of the Galaxy as a Super Hero team — with matching sockliners, hang tags, labels, and packaging."

It is certainly cool to see a game like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy getting even more exposure in a new area with the help of a giant like Adidas.

This follows the recent launch of the Transformers shoe line as well, and for fans, it represents a great opportunity to show your love for a great game.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.