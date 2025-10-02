Mary Grace Cafe from the Philippines to open in Singapore next year

Another popular F&B chain is landing on our shores as Mary Grace Cafe will be opening their first outlet in Singapore next year, a spokesperson told AsiaOne on Thursday (Oct 2).

This will be the bakery-and-cafe's first venture outside of the Philippines.

While the exact date and location have not been revealed yet, more details will be available on their Singapore Instagram page.

Mary Grace Cafe has made a brief appearance here before.

Last month, they held a three-day-only online pop-up in Singapore from Sept 11 to 13 serving their signature bakes: the Mary Grace Ensaymada and Mary Grace Cheese Roll.

An ensaymada is a Filipino pastry with Spanish roots, usually topped with butter, sugar and grated cheese.

According to their website, their bakes are made fresh locally using 100 per cent real butter and eggs, and free from artificial colourings, additives, preservatives and pork lard.

For those who aren't familiar, Mary Grace Cafe first started in the Philippines as a bakery kiosk in 2002.

In 2006, they opened their first cafe serving hot meals on top of their signature bakes.

According to Mary Grace Cafe's website, they currently have 140 outlets including kiosks and cafes in the Philippines.

