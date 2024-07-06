Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo first drive review: No V8 but still capable of being hustled around a racetrack

Enthusiasts are a dramatic bunch. We complain about strict emission regulations because they result in quieter cars. We wail at how sports cars and hot hatches disappear and bemoan at how manufacturers keep churning out an endless line of SUVs.

And we just about lose it when one of our favourite models, such as the Maserati GranTurismo, re-emerges without the two things that endeared it to us: A V8 engine and rear-wheel drive.

Surprise turns to shock before becoming horror. How can a GranTurismo, so renowned for the volume and musicality of its eight-cylinder symphony, not have a V8? And what is to become of the car's balance and handling, now that it is all-wheel drive?

Breathe, breathe...

Just as the histrionics begin, one must also accept the fact that the new GranTurismo... looks like a facelifted version of the previous one. So strong is the resemblance that one must put both cars side by side to spot the differences.

Long bonnet, check. Curved head lights, check. Swoopy fenders, present. Even the current rear end is strikingly similar to that of the predecessor. Only a closer scrutiny of the taillights will help you tell both models apart.

To be sure, the GranTurismo's design polarises opinions. Some will say that if the car is new, the design should be, too. Others will claim that since the styling is attractive to begin with, there's no need for a drastic change. That said, the coupe remains attractive from almost any angle.

There are big updates inside, though. In place of the analogue dials and numerous buttons is a cleaner and more advanced cockpit, with a high-resolution 12.2-inch digital display for an instrument panel. I would've liked to have some sort of gearshift lever though, as pressing buttons to select the right transmission mode is strange in a sports car.

Thankfully, the oversized paddle shifters are still present, the driving position still feels natural, and lateral visibility remains relatively good.

Apart from the 12.3-inch infotainment screen, the GranTurismo has an 8.8-inch Comfort display for the climate controls. This means the middle screen can be better utilised to show performance-related information, such as the Technical Gauges. Ironically, however, one can only check on this data when you're on regular roads — not when you're on track.

Time to dance

Putting the car through its paces on a circuit is one of the best, if not the best, way of sussing out its dynamics. And because track driving — filled with repeated heavy acceleration and hard braking — is hard on a car, any car that can survive this is well sorted to begin with.

The circuit I'm on, aptly called The Bend, is where we enthusiasts will experience even more drama from the GranTurismo Trofeo. Lurking under its bonnet is Maserati's Nettuno engine, a turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 that first did duty in the excellent MC20.

In the GranTurismo Trofeo, the powerplant is tuned to produce 550bhp at 6,500rpm and 650Nm of torque at a relatively low 3,000rpm. The latter figure is supposedly why the coupe can power out of certain corners in fourth gear instead of second gear.

But before this, I got a feel for the car's acceleration and potential over a several warm-up laps. When it came time for the hot laps, the GranTurismo did not disappoint.

The Aussie instructors had reconfigured the 7.7km, 35-turn track into the 'West Circuit' layout, with each lap measuring a much shorter 3.41km. Still, it did not change the fact that this circuit is technical. There are still 12 turns, and failing to concentrate will result in you testing the limits of the run-off areas.

Emerging from the last right-hander and onto the main straight at 110km/h, the instructor ordered me to bury the throttle pedal. I duly complied. The gearbox kicked down seamlessly as the engine's soundtrack reached a deep and exciting crescendo.

Sure, a V8 would have sounded better, but as I periodically glanced down at the instrument cluster, all I could see was the rapid gains in speed. It wasn't long before the digits neared 200km/h and right before the recommended lift-off point, I was doing 228km/h.

For the GranTurismo Trofeo to gain so much velocity in such a short distance is spectacular, especially in the hands of this non-professional driver. I can only picture the instructors, having strung together faster corner exits, effortlessly clocking 250km/h before needing to brake hard.

Speaking of which, the cross-drilled brakes were up to the task of slowing down this 1.8-tonne grand tourer. Heeding the instructor's directions, I applied strong and steady pedal pressure, bleeding off enough speed to make the first corner, a 90-degree left-hander.

The car does not need coaxing, as the nose goes where I order it to. It feels surprisingly light, but that pointiness and eagerness is nevertheless present. The car is forgiving, too. Carry too much speed into a corner, and you can easily recover by lifting off the accelerator and applying a bit of brake to shift the weight forwards.

That's enough to 'nudge' the car into the bend. Even if your inputs are untidy, it'll take a truly stupid manoeuvre to send the car into the run-off areas before stuffing it into the barriers.

Professional guidance aside, a lot of this stability is down to the GranTurismo's all-wheel drive system. Yes, you're railing against this. But don't knock it before you try it, because to be fair, it's nicely set up and makes the car feel like it's rear-wheel drive. Is it wizardry? Trickery? Does it even matter?

Indeed, if nobody had mentioned it, you would probably think that this is a rear-wheel drive car. Maserati claims they decided to make this switch so that customers who lived in cold climates would still be able to drive their cars year-round, even in snowy conditions.

Finishing the stint

After nine laps, the biggest bugbear was the fact that the brakes were too hot, as signalled by a warning light on the dashboard. However, considering that the car had three drivers before I punished it, they were overdue for a cooldown.

What about the missing naturally aspirated V8 soundtrack? Well, eight cylinders would have been desirable. But I wonder if the extra weight might have resulted in a more nose-heavy car that also required more revving to squeeze out the performance.

At the end of my short stint, it was clear that the GranTurismo Trofeo, with its turbocharged V6 and all-wheel drive, was quick, surefooted and capable. More importantly, it delivers the drama sought by enthusiasts. I can't complain about that.

What we like

Feels like rear-wheel drive

Potent Nettuno V6

Punchy acceleration

Powerful brakes

Superb cornering abilities

What we dislike

No growling V8 soundtrack

Track work needs carbon-ceramic brakes

That push-button gearshift selector

This article was first published in sgCarMart.