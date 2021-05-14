Maserati's new Trofeo collection is here in Singapore

Maserati updates its existing saloon lineup in Singapore with the introduction of the

At the heart of the Ghibli and the Quattroporte Trofeo is a 3.8-litre, 572bhp V8 engine.

The Ferrari-sourced F154 engine is the successor of the 522bhp V8 found on the Quattroporte GTS, allowing both models to reach speeds in excess of 325km/h. Zero to 100km/h is achieved in 4.3 seconds for the Ghibli Trofeo and 4.5 seconds for Quattroporte Trofeo.

PHOTO: Maserati

Power is delivered via an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. For both models, the transmission has been calibrated to handle the increase in engine performance.

The new Corsa drive mode is offered alongside the existing Normal, I.C.E. and Sport modes, which sharpens throttle response and opens the exhaust valves, making the engine sound more aggressive.

Gear shifts are quicker, together with a more ground-hugging air damper setup.

With Corsa mode engaged, the intervention of the Traction Control and ESP systems are kept to a minimum, maximising driving enjoyment.

A launch control function is also present in this mode.

Both models feature the Integrated Vehicle Control system already found on the Levante Trofeo, allowing for enhanced driving dynamics and greater active safety, maximising the car's handling in the most demanding situations.

The Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo have been updated with changes designed to accentuate their sporty character.

New carbon fibre aerodynamic appendages and air duct trims have been added.

PHOTO: Maserati

Both models are also fitted with a front grille with double vertical bars in Black Piano finish, inspired by the version which initially appeared on the Quattroporte GTS trim.

The Ghibli Trofeo has two additional air vents on the hood to disperse engine heat and gives a forceful, aggressive look.

Two sound systems are available on both models. A Bowers & Wilkins High Premium Sound System comes as standard, while a Harman Kardon Premium Sound system can be specified as an optional extra.

The sculpted sport seats feature premium full grain 'Pieno Fiore' natural leather in red contrast stitching, available in black, red, or tan.

The new 'Trofeo' logo underneath the Trident on the headrest is back-injected for a three-dimensional effect.

PHOTO: Maserati

The Maserati Trofeo Collection starts at $528,800 for the Ghibli and $668,800 for the Quattroporte, exclusive of COE. The range is currently available for viewing at the Maserati Showroom.

Car model Price as of press time (not inclusive of COE) Maserati Ghibli 3.8 V8 Trofeo (A) $528,800 Maserati Quattroporte 3.8 V8 Trofeo (A) $668,800

This article was first published in sgCarMart.