This mask festival with shamanic roots is a side of South Korea you don't see on TV

In South Korea's "spiritual capital," the Andong Mask Dance Festival celebrates traditions that date back centuries.

Quick facts

Where: Andong, Gyeongsangbuk-do; main venues include Andong Mask Dance Park and downtown areas.

When (2025): Sept 26 - Oct 5, 2025.

Nearby Unesco site: Hahoe Folk Village (World Heritage).

What's celebrated: South Korea's mask-dance tradition (Talchum), inscribed by Unesco.

Tickets/Access: Many programs are open; some premium shows vary by year. Use the Andong city festival page for final details.

The roots of the Andong Mask Festival

The Andong Mask Festival grew out of Hahoe Byeolsingut Talnori, a centuries-old masked dance-drama performed in nearby Hahoe Village.

It is part of a shamanic "byeolsin-gut" rite to appease the village guardian spirit and pray for peace and prosperity.

The modern Andong Mask Dance Festival was created to preserve and showcase that tradition. Hahoe's mask dance remains the centerpiece of the programme.

Highlights of the festival

Mask dance performances: Daily shows featuring Korean traditions and global groups.

Parades & competitions: World mask play contest and city-centre spectacles.

Family-friendly moments: Workshops/interactive programs are typically on the schedule; check the official programme page.

Cultural side trip: Stroll through Hahoe Folk Village, a traditional village on the Unesco list.

Why travellers love it

Witness a living heritage: Talchum is a mask dance-drama that blends dance, music, theatre and sharp social satire.

Be part of the event: The Tallori Daedongnanjang Parade invites locals, tourists and international troupes to dance together in masks.

Watch international performance: Daily programs feature Korean traditions like Hahoe Byeolsingut Tallori alongside mask dances from abroad.

Have hands-on experience: Expect interactive folk games such as Chajeon Nori (chariot battle) and Notdari Bapgi (human bridge).

Join city-wide celebration: Stages and events are spread across Mask Dance Park, Old Andong Station and downtown, so there's always something happening nearby.

Practical planning

Nearest airport: Daegu International Airport (TAE) is the closest major airport serving the Gyeongbuk region (Andong).

By Train: KTX-Eum from Cheongnyangni to Andong; takes around ~2h.

By Bus: Frequent services from Dong Seoul and Seoul Express Bus Terminal to Andong Bus Terminal (multiple daily departures; ~2.5-3h).

Where to stay: Downtown Andong for walkability to city stages and evening events.

This article was first published in Wego.