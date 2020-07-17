Mask-proof your makeup with these products

We’re in Phase 2, but wearing a mask in public is still mandatory. But that doesn’t mean you have to stop wearing makeup altogether.

Want to put on the same makeup you did pre-Covid-19 outbreak but don’t want it to transfer onto your mask?

These products can help you mask-proof your makeup.

We definitely want our makeup to last though the day even with our mask on, which is why it is so important to properly prep our skin with a primer to ensure our base makeup is budge-proof.

This not only does that but also nourishes the skin thanks to its signature Jaum Balancing Complex, a key ingredient that is also formulated in its First Care Activating Serum.

This also comes in a green tint formula to correct redness and even out the skin tone prior to foundation application.

2. Guerlain L'essentiel Pore Minimiser Shine Control Primer, $84

PHOTO: Guerlain

When it comes to mask-proof makeup, we want to minimise any transfer of product from our face to the inner part of our mask.

And this primer does the job by controlling excess sebum production to mattify the skin without drying it out.

It also has a lightweight texture so it does not feel too heavy on the skin and contains avocado extracts to blur out the look of enlarged pores, refine skin texture and protect it against harmful aggressors such as pollution.

3. Dior Forever Skin Correct, $63

PHOTO: Dior

This weightless concealer is said to give up to 24 hours of coverage, correcting redness, small blemishes and under-eye circles.

The formula blends seamlessly onto the skin without settling into lines and wrinkles for a perfected finish.

It also comes enriched with skincare benefits thanks to wild pansy and rosehip extracts, which provide continuous hydration for all-day comfort.

4. Hera Black Foundation, $75

PHOTO: Hera

Similar to its cushion compact counterpart, this provides a semi-matte finish that does not look or feel cakey once applied onto the skin.

It reportedly lasts for 24 hours and is powered by a Magnefit Powder Technology to offer full coverage and adhere closely to the skin.

5. Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation, $74

PHOTO: Shiseido

As its name suggests, this liquid foundation is able to refresh the skin continuously (for 24 hours) thanks to its ActiveForce Technology.

This means that the skin consistently looks fresh and feels hydrated throughout the day even with a mask on.

A Responsive Sensory Technology also adapts to the skin’s condition, tone, and texture for a more personalised fit while a protective polymer, equipped with anti-adhesive properties, helps to keep pollution particles from adhering to the skin.

6. Make Up For Ever Matte Velvet Skin Blurring Powder Foundation, $72

PHOTO: Make Up For Ever

A new crop of powder foundations have been on a rise and they no longer feel drying, look cakey or feel heavy on the skin.

One to note is the Make Up For Ever Matte Velvet Skin Blurring Powder Foundation.

Ideal for those who have oilier skin types and afraid of their foundation transferring onto the mask, this offers a matte finish and a soft, blurring effect for a perfected complexion.

Its formula is said to last for up to 12 hours without flaking, caking or fading thanks to a Flexi Fit Complex and Blurring Technology.

7. By Terry Hyaluronic Hydra-Powder Face Powder, $89

PHOTO: By Terry

While there are translucent powders that tend to dry out the skin, this definitely does not.

It is infused with hyaluronic acid to maintain and replenish the skin’s moisture levels while instantly blurring minor imperfections.

Plus, it even helps to minimise the look of enlarged pores, even out skin tone, and control shine so that your foundation won’t transfer over to your mask.

8. Hourglass Veil Soft Focus Setting Spray, $80

PHOTO: Veil

To ensure your base makeup lasts through the day without smudging (especially on a mask), it is important to apply a setting spray.

The ultra-fine and hydrating mist provides a smooth, even and radiant finish while its water-resistant properties enhances the foundation for maximum staying power, setting it in place for a reported 24 hours.