Maskne? Sore ears? Try these Tik Tok mask hacks

Diane Lam
Wonderwall.sg
PHOTO: Unsplash

Still not used to wearing a mask all day?

Here are some tips to help alleviate the discomfort of mask-wearing, courtesy of Tik Tok.

@oliviacuidmd

Highly requested 60s version of my viral mask hack ##fyp ##doctorsoftiktok ##masktutorial ##covid19 ##viral ##maskhack ##learnontiktok

♬ original sound - oliviacuidmd

Useful for anyone who is #blessed with a small face.

@hkjennylee

here’s how i deal with my mask-ne!! got my tips from a korean derm bc koreans have worn masks WAY before covid ❤️ ##maskne ##maskacne ##acne ##kbeauty

♬ Summer Time (Cute) - 不死川的散彈槍

Aside from NOT wearing makeup under your mask, here's how to keep pimples at bay.

@with_esther

Since my makeup tutorials on YT flop... ##foryou ##fyp ##coronavirus ##putonamask ##hacks ##howto ##masktutorial ##glassesforlife

♬ original sound - with_esther

This solution is simpler than you think.

@diiyeolmae

##duet with @ray.barles here is another method 🙌🏻 ##fyp ##hijabis ##masktutorial

♬ original sound - mayarbaraka

How to wear a mask, hijabi edition.

@kawikani

Just a little help￼￼! ##fyp ##covid19 ##futurenurse ##hospital ##crna ##whatilearned ##mask ##masktutorial #corona ##whatido ##tiktok ##help ##follow ##support ##pr

♬ Roses - Imanbek Remix - SAINt JHN

Don't you hate it when your mask keeps shifting around? Here's how to keep it in place.

@oliviacuidmd

Mask hack: Ear savers ##dentist ##maskhack ##amazonfinds ##docsoftiktok ##masks ##foryou ##fyp

♬ Buttercup - Jack Stauber

FYI - you can get these for cheap on sites like Lazada and Shopee.

@batshevahaart

How to make your own face mask ##howto ##facemask ##diyfacemask ##scarftrick ##styletip

♬ Stunnin' (feat. Harm Franklin) - Curtis Waters

We can't promise this wil provide good ventilation, but here's what to wear if you want to be law-abiding, yet fashion-forward.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.

