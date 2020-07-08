Maskne? Sore ears? Try these Tik Tok mask hacks

Still not used to wearing a mask all day?
Here are some tips to help alleviate the discomfort of mask-wearing, courtesy of Tik Tok.
@oliviacuidmd
Highly requested 60s version of my viral mask hack ##fyp ##doctorsoftiktok ##masktutorial ##covid19 ##viral ##maskhack ##learnontiktok♬ original sound - oliviacuidmd
Useful for anyone who is #blessed with a small face.
@hkjennylee
here’s how i deal with my mask-ne!! got my tips from a korean derm bc koreans have worn masks WAY before covid ❤️ ##maskne ##maskacne ##acne ##kbeauty♬ Summer Time (Cute) - 不死川的散彈槍
Aside from NOT wearing makeup under your mask, here's how to keep pimples at bay.
@with_esther
Since my makeup tutorials on YT flop... ##foryou ##fyp ##coronavirus ##putonamask ##hacks ##howto ##masktutorial ##glassesforlife♬ original sound - with_esther
This solution is simpler than you think.
@diiyeolmae
##duet with @ray.barles here is another method 🙌🏻 ##fyp ##hijabis ##masktutorial♬ original sound - mayarbaraka
How to wear a mask, hijabi edition.
@kawikani
Just a little help￼￼! ##fyp ##covid19 ##futurenurse ##hospital ##crna ##whatilearned ##mask ##masktutorial #corona ##whatido ##tiktok ##help ##follow ##support ##pr♬ Roses - Imanbek Remix - SAINt JHN
Don't you hate it when your mask keeps shifting around? Here's how to keep it in place.
@oliviacuidmd
Mask hack: Ear savers ##dentist ##maskhack ##amazonfinds ##docsoftiktok ##masks ##foryou ##fyp♬ Buttercup - Jack Stauber
FYI - you can get these for cheap on sites like Lazada and Shopee.
@batshevahaart
How to make your own face mask ##howto ##facemask ##diyfacemask ##scarftrick ##styletip♬ Stunnin' (feat. Harm Franklin) - Curtis Waters
We can't promise this wil provide good ventilation, but here's what to wear if you want to be law-abiding, yet fashion-forward.
This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.