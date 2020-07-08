Maskne? Sore ears? Try these Tik Tok mask hacks

Still not used to wearing a mask all day?

Here are some tips to help alleviate the discomfort of mask-wearing, courtesy of Tik Tok.

Useful for anyone who is #blessed with a small face.

Aside from NOT wearing makeup under your mask, here's how to keep pimples at bay.

This solution is simpler than you think.

How to wear a mask, hijabi edition.

Don't you hate it when your mask keeps shifting around? Here's how to keep it in place.

FYI - you can get these for cheap on sites like Lazada and Shopee.

We can't promise this wil provide good ventilation, but here's what to wear if you want to be law-abiding, yet fashion-forward.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.