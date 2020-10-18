Master these idiot-proof tricks for perfectly groomed eyebrows in seconds

Your brows are important in framing your face, and in this new norm where we have to wear masks out every day, eyebrows are more important than ever.

Regardless whether you still like the straight Korean brows, prefer the more natural-looking arches that Korean girls love now or want something as strong as Kylie Jenner’s, the only guiding principle is to bring balance and proportion to your face.

Here are some tips to get you started.

1. Go for convenience

PHOTO: Watsons.com.sg

The only swag you’ll need on hand are an angled brush and a dual-shade device, preferably in powder or pencil.

If you’ve incredibly pressed for time, gun for an all-in-one product such as the K-Palette Real Lasting 3-way Eyebrow Pencil 24h Light Brown, which comes complete with a setting powder and a nifty brush at one end for tidying up stray strands.

In any case, always choose powder products as I find them to be more convincing in simulating the look of real hairs as opposed to messier cream concoctions.

Try: K-Palette Real Lasting 3-way Eyebrow Pencil 24h Light Brown, $23.90, Watsons

2. Fill in the blanks

PHOTO: Hera

What you do is to fill in with a darker hue, starting from the centre of your brow and using fleeting flicks to feather outwards for depth and dimension.

A stronger shade is superb for building body where you need it most, so apply with a firmer hand at the inner corners and gently peter it out to the ends. Never draw a thick broad band across the entire brow, as this can come off as severe and strangely stilted.

Try: Hera Brow Designer Auto Pencil, $25

3. Light is right

PHOTO: Sephora.sg

Laid down your base? Good. Now switch to a lighter hue and use short, swift strokes to etch in the inner and outer contours of your brow, where the “baby” hairs are softer and paler.

Buff and blend this lighter hue into the darker body of the brow with the bristled end so there’s no discernable demarcation between the two tints. And you’re done!

This subtle interplay between light and dark makes for a multidimensional, infinitely more natural-looking brow, while retaining the thickness that’s a hallmark of Korean-style eyebrows. Makes sense, right?

Try: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $36, Sephora

4. Give it a glow!

PHOTO: Sephora.sg

Some final bits and bobs: Buff in a brightening hue under your brows to highlight your handiwork and you’ll be good to go.

So, quick recap: Keep the centre darker and the edges lighter, then blend until virtually undetectable. And really, don’t be too precious about getting your brows to square up just so – there’s a lot to be said about finding beauty in the perfect little imperfections.

I hope this mini makeup lesson will get you out of a hairy situation!

Try: Benefit Cosmetics High Brow Glow Brow Highlighter, $39

This article was first published in Her World Online.