MasterChef judge Bjorn Shen issues hands-free burger challenge, promises exclusive prize

Hands up if you still remember American fast food chain Carl's Jr's tagline, "It's gonna get messy."

The rationale behind the tagline is that the more messy your burger-eating experience is, the higher the level of enjoyment.

Going by that rationale, then MasterChef Singapore judge Bjorn Shen must be supremely confident that locals will fall in love with his latest creation – the Triple Cheese Banjir Burger.

Created in collaboration with the good folks at Wildfire Burgers, the beast of a burger comprises of a black Angus patty, sliced halloumi, American cheese, onions, tomato in a butter-toasted brioche bun drowned in a red pepper and cheese sauce.

Now if reading through the ingredients is already a mouthful for you, then trust Bjorn to up the stakes.

In his Nov 14 Instagram post, Singapore's most rebellious chef wrote that he was issuing an open burger-eating challenge to all.

Bjorn dared any one to order his Triple Cheese Banjir creation and "eat… with no cutlery and hands behind your back like a rabid dog".

The winner (or his "personal filthy animal of 2022" as Bjorn calls it) is the one who with the messiest picture or video of themselves devouring the sauce-drenched burger.

Remember to upload your savage burger-eating photos or videos to your Instagram stories and tag the Artichoke restaurant owner to stand a chance to win.

The winning entry will walk away with an exclusive bucket hat from his Small's restaurant.

The challenge runs till Sunday, Dec 18 and all participants will earn the bragging rights of being featured on the celebrity chef's Instagram stories.

Inspired by the Turkish Islak burger, the American cheeseburger and prata banjir, the Triple Cheese Banjir Burger is available at all Wildfire Burgers outlets till Sunday, Dec 18.

