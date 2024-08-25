Mastering the waves: From kayaking novice to aspiring coach

What began with a hesitant dip into the waters of Singapore has grown into a full-blown passion, pushing Abdul Aziz Bin Amir, a 23-year-old event coordinator, beyond his physical and mental limits.

Now on the cusp of completing his 3-star kayaking certification, Aziz's story is a testament to the power of perseverance, preparation, and the supportive community that the kayaking world offers.

From hesitation to passion

Aziz wasn't always drawn to the water. In fact, his first experience with kayaking came as a bit of a surprise.

"I started my kayaking hobby when a friend of mine invited me to join the 1-star kayaking programme as he was starting out his career as a kayaking coach," he recalls. Initially unsure, it didn't take long for him to fall in love with the sport.

"A few paddles later, I experienced the freedom and serenity of the sea. This led me to go for more sessions and now, I am currently trying to finish my 3-star kayaking certification," he says.

The allure of the open water, the challenge of mastering new skills, and the chance to explore beyond the shores of the Lion City all contributed to Aziz's newfound passion.

He credits his friend, Kai, for opening the door to this new world, a world he never imagined himself entering. "This journey has allowed me to meet so many people and to experience and explore beyond what mainland Singapore has to offer," he says.

Facing the breaking point

But it wasn't all smooth sailing. As Aziz worked towards his 3-star certification, he quickly realised that kayaking wasn't just a physical challenge — it was a mental one as well. The training sessions were gruelling, and the distances daunting.

"The furthest I had paddled was 16km and the training session was 22km — just that additional 6km made a huge difference," he recalls.

It was during one particularly challenging session that Aziz hit his breaking point. Lagging behind with his paddling buddy, exhaustion set in, and he struggled to keep up with the group.

"I was so exhausted that I could hardly carry on," he says. But with the encouragement and guidance of the coaches from PAssion Wave (which is celebrating its fifth decade this year), he found the strength to push through.

"Thankfully, I was able to push myself mentally, and 'psycho' myself to finish the remaining few kilometres without pulling out."

This experience was more than just a test of endurance; it was a lesson in resilience. Aziz learned the importance of preparation and the value of mental toughness, skills that have translated into other areas of his life.

"Being ready alleviates a huge amount of mental stress, allowing me to focus on the bigger picture," he says, noting how these lessons have made him more confident in both his personal and professional life.

Passing the paddle with the desire to teach

As Aziz continues to advance in his kayaking journey, his focus is shifting from personal achievement to sharing his love for the sport with others.

The idea of teaching has always fascinated him, and now, he's planning to pursue his L1 Coaching Certification once he completes his 3-star.

"I feel great joy when I can do a certain skill and I would like to see others experience this joy too," he says.

The tight-knit kayaking community has played a significant role in Aziz's journey, and now he wants to give back.

"Throughout my journey, I have met many people and made new friends. I understand how small and tight-knit the kayaking community is," he says. "Following the footsteps of my PAssion Wave coaches, I want to continue cultivating a comfortable space to learn and grow, from novice to veteran paddlers."

[[nid:697036]]

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.