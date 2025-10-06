Master's student and fitness instructor Annika Xue Sager crowned Miss Universe Singapore 2025

This year's Miss Universe 2025 competition had a total of 15 finalists who have their own unique stories, such as an entrepreneur who began designing maternity bras at just 13 to a woman living with a rare skin condition.

Out of all the lot, Annika Xue Sager was crowned the winner during the finale held at Amber Lounge, The Clifford Pier, Fullerton Bay Hotel, shared a press release on Monday (Oct 6).

The 25-year-old master's student, fitness instructor and model will be representing Singapore on the global stage at the 74th Miss Universe competition in Bangkok, Thailand this November.

Annika also became the first to wear the newly unveiled Lumina Orchid crown, designed by NJS Gold, in celebration of SG60.



"My journey back to Singapore after studying abroad has been deeply meaningful. It gave me the chance to reconnect with the country where I was born, yet never had the opportunity to truly grow up in because of my international upbringing," Annika said.

"I may not sound like a typical Singaporean, nor look like one, but I know I embody the evolving face of Singapore — resilient, determined, and future-focused."

The first runner-up was 19-year-old Inez Chen, a business management undergraduate, and the second runner-up is Alexia Kaur, 24, an IVF specialist nurse.

As the winner, Annika will win a $10,000 cash prize, a Smile MakeOver from Orchard Scotts Dental worth $20,000, an eight-carat gold bracelet from NJS Gold, as well as six months of Absolute Fitness training



The first runner-up, Inez, will win a $3,000 cash prize, an eight-carat gold ring from NJS Gold, and one month unlimited Absolute Fitness and The Reformer Society classes



And the second runner-up, Alexia will win a $2,000 cash prize, an eight-Carat Gold Ring from NJS Gold, and one month unlimited Absolute Fitness and The Reformer Society classes.

The three winners will also secure talent management representation with Basic Models Singapore.

Additional subsidiary titles were awarded as well, such as Miss Congeniality, which went to social media strategist Tiffany Tay, 28, Miss Body Beautiful, which went to Annika, and Miss Fan Favourite by Zetrix, which too went to Annika.

"Tonight, we not only crowned a new queen but also celebrated Singapore's 60th year of independence with the debut of the Lumina Orchid crown," said national director of Miss Universe Singapore, Elaine Daly.

"This win is about more than beauty; it is about resilience, purpose, and a woman's ability to inspire change. Annika will carry Singapore's voice onto the Miss Universe stage, and I could not be prouder of the woman she has become."



