Masturbating during your period could ease your menstrual cramps

When you are curled up on the bed with a hot water bottle pressed against your stomach during that time of the month, having an orgasm may be the last thing on your mind. However, masturbating may actually be the one thing that will make you feel happier and take your mind off the pain.

According to a study done by the University of Charlottesville, the female participants were found to enjoy masturbating the most when they were on their period as compared to other stages of the menstrual cycle. The act of self-pleasure can also help to ease some of the discomfort that you experience during your period.

Keen to find out more? Here are eight reasons why you should masturbate on your period.

You may be feeling more aroused than usual

PHOTO: Unsplash

Do you find yourself getting more easily aroused during your period? According to research done by the University of Chicago, there’s a six-day phase during the participants’ monthly cycle when their sex drive seemed higher and that coincided with the same time frame as their period.

This could be due to our testosterone levels being slightly higher than usual which affects our libido. The women in the study not only found themselves feeling more sexually active, they even had more sexual fantasies as well. Since you are already likely to be turned on, why not pleasure yourself to satisfy your needs?

You can have stronger and longer orgasms

PHOTO: Unsplash

If you want to experience better orgasms, masturbating on your period may be a good way to do so. Besides increasing your libido, the higher testosterone levels can also cause you to have more intense and pleasurable orgasms.

Changes in your hormonal levels can also make you and your lady parts feel more sensitive and heighten the sensations of your orgasm. And the period blood that you may find icky? It provides extra lubrication making masturbation feel more pleasurable.

Orgasms can help to reduce menstrual cramps

PHOTO: Pexels

Dread getting your period because of bad menstrual cramps? The good news is that masturbating can help you to alleviate some of the pain. When you pleasure yourself and reach an orgasm, it will improve blood flow to the genitals.

The increase in blood flow and your body’s release of the hormone oxytocin during the orgasm can help to relieve pain naturally. If orgasms can decrease pain, it’s surely a good idea to have more of them to ease your discomfort!

You will sleep better

PHOTO: Unsplash

Masturbating can trigger the release of chemicals called endorphins that help you to relax. The hormone oxytocin can also create a calming effect and cause you to feel sleepy after you climax.

If you have difficulties getting a good night’s rest, having an orgasm may be a good way to get some precious shut-eye.

Cleaning up is easy

PHOTO: Unsplash

Don’t be worried about making a mess. There are a few simple things you can do to minimise the clean-up. You can wear a tampon or menstrual cup and focus on stimulating your clitoris so that there will be minimal fluids. And if you prefer vaginal penetration, you don’t have to avoid it.

Just do it in the shower so that you can clean up easily afterwards or lay on a towel when you are on the bed.

It’s also fine to use sex toys — cover it with a condom for easy clean up or just wash it with soap and water before and after the session. It’s also a good idea to prepare tissues and baby wipes beforehand so that you can reach for them easily when you are done.

It’s a great form of self-care

PHOTO: Unsplash

When you are on your period and feeling down, you may end up binge-watching your favourite show in comfy sweats while munching away on comfort food. If that still doesn’t do the trick, why not indulge in some self-pleasuring to chase the blues away?

The endorphins that get released during an orgasm can help to improve your mood and provide relief from stress. It can also boost your self-confidence and make you feel sexier if you have been feeling lousy and unattractive.

There are no negative side-effects

PHOTO: Unsplash

Masturbating on your period will not affect your menstrual cycle in any way or cause any negative side-effects. In fact, masturbation is a normal and healthy activity that can be done every single day.

Just practice good menstrual hygiene and wash your hands and toys before and after using them. Also, be sure to clean your intimate parts properly as you will be more vulnerable to infections during your menstruation.

It’s better than period sex

PHOTO: Unsplash

If you feel self-conscious about having sex while on your period, playing with yourself can help you to be at ease and truly let go while enjoying yourself. It is also safer — you won’t have to worry about getting pregnant or contracting a STI (sexually transmitted infection) from your partner.

At the end of the day, you are the most familiar with your body, and are the best person to give yourself a toe-curling orgasm whenever you desire.

This article was first published in Her World Online.