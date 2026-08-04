Only 200 cups daily: China's viral 'lamb matcha' now in Singapore

If you've been waiting to try China's viral 'lamb matcha', here's some good news.

Chinese tea brand BlackTree has brought the popular drink to Singapore through an exclusive collaboration with creator Matcha Wang.

However, only 200 cups will be served daily, the brand said in a media release on Monday (Aug 3).

This collaboration celebrates BlackTree's first overseas outlet officially opening at 313@somerset on Friday.

The Matcha Wang Lily Lamb ($7.90) features a fragrant jasmine milk tea base topped with matcha foam.

Customers can watch BlackTree staff drawing the signature little lambs on their drinks.

They can also attempt the viral 'lamb killing plan' trend, which involves drinking up all the the lambs on the matcha foam in one big sip.

Besides the viral drink, BlackTree's first global flagship store in Somerset also feature fan favourites such as the Milky Cat Cheese Thai Milk Tea ($6.90) and 400 Times Coffee Foam Thai Milk Tea ($7.90).

Milky Cat Cheese Thai Milk Tea comprises a classic Thai milk tea crowned with BlackTree's signature cheese milk foam in the shape of a cat's head. It also has fresh coconut jelly and water chestnut popping boba for a textural twist.

400 Times Coffee Foam Thai Milk Tea consists of vibrant Thai milk tea with brown sugar boba topped with Korean-inspired dalgona coffee that is whipped 400 times to achieve an airy and fluffy texture.

Other offerings at BlackTree include Thai Milk Tea with Gelato ($8.90), Lemon White Guava Juice ($5.90) and Jasmine Yuzu Tea with Matcha Foam ($5.90).

Gelato is also available for purchase separately, with flavours such as Cheese Thai Milk Tea (Cup: $6.90, Cone: $8.90), Ambarella Sorbet (Cup: $6.90, Cone: $7.90) and Matcha (Cup: $7.90, Cone: $8.90).

BlackTree is running promotions for its soft opening until Thursday.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/blacktree_2026/p/Dbml-ONEYHr/?hl=en[/embed]

All menu items are 12 per cent off. Moreover, customers who purchase a Matcha Wang Lily Lamb and 400 Times Coffee Foam Thai Milk Tea set ($19.90) will receive a Lily Lamb Doll.

The doll is also available for purchase for $9.90.

From Friday to Sunday, the Chinese tea brand will be offering 1-for-1 drinks (with the exception of Matcha Wang Lily Lamb and Milky Cat Cheese Thai Milk Tea) as well as a sure-win lucky draw for the first 300 customers.

For more information, visit BlackTree's social media platforms.

Address: 313 Orchard Rd, #01-26, Singapore 238895

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm daily

[[nid:733409]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com